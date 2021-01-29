Cumberland County officials, citizens group continue Claremont debate as 2 finalists announced for possible sale

Foschi cited, in particular, a CMS report publicized by the Citizens Saving Claremont group which details a February 2020 inspection of a Washington, D.C. nursing home that was, at the time, owned by Transitions Healthcare.

The report flags a number of serious violations, including a resident left in soiled bed linens, as well as allegations that the facility failed to prevent a resident from sexually abusing other residents.

“That’s a hell of a concern,” Foschi said. “There’s been basic work done regarding the quality of care at these places, but there’s been no deep dive yet.”

The county announced late last year that it would solicit bids from entities interested in taking over Claremont, a move spurred by the facility’s declining financial reserves. Claremont has historically run as a separate account for the county, with its own revenues paying for its own expenses.

But with no cash on hand, the county is projecting the facility to need a $2.6 million subsidy in the coming year to fill its books. If paid for through general fund dollars, this would equate to a property tax hike of 4 to 5 percent.

A new owner would, ideally, be able to utilize an economy of scale to put the facility sustainably back in the black in a way the county says it cannot.