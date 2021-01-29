Cumberland County officials, citizens group continue Claremont debate as 2 finalists announced for possible sale

Although Cumberland County officials have narrowed the list of contenders to buy the county nursing home down to two, significant divisions still remain over the core concepts of privatizing the facility.
Out of nine proposals received from health care companies interested in buying Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, the county-owned nursing home in Middlesex Township, the Cumberland County Nursing and Rehabilitation Center Evaluation Committee has pared the list down to two finalists — Allaire Health Services, based in Lakewood, New Jersey, and Transitions Healthcare LLC, based out of Westminster, Maryland, the county said this week.
Tours of the companies’ facilities will be conducted in the coming weeks. But regardless of how those companies may or may not impress the county, not everyone agrees that privatization is the right way to go.
“It’s difficult, if not impossible, to ensure that a private entity will continue to provide the level of care,” said Rick Coplen, a Carlisle Area School District school board member and one of the organizers of the community group Citizens Saving Claremont. “You can attempt to do that, but from our perspective, those firms have a track record. They’re looking to provide care but they’re looking to profit as well.”
Coplen and other members of the group have been skeptical of the fact that all nine of the bidders have been for-profit entities — entities whose performance, as judged by data from the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), has not matched Claremont’s current quality of care under county ownership.
But these numbers don’t necessarily paint a full picture of what Claremont would look in private hands, said Gary Eichelberger, chair of the Cumberland County Commissioners.
“It’s not the end-all, be-all that some folks seem to think it is,” Eichelberger said. “We’re going to focus on the reality itself. We’re going to dig into the books, we going to interview people. You don’t accomplish that simply by looking at a vague and incomplete rating system.”
“Those indicators are not without value,” Eichelberger added. “But the ground has shifted under the feet of all nursing homes, ours included.”
Commissioner Jean Foschi said that some of issues raised by Coplen’s group needed to be investigated in order for the county to move forward; it is not inevitable, Foschi said, that the county will sell to one of the two bidders still on the table.
“There’s been an appearance that we’re headed down one path and that is certainly not my intention,” Foschi said. “There is no contractual obligation for a sale. This is not a done deal.”
Foschi cited, in particular, a CMS report publicized by the Citizens Saving Claremont group which details a February 2020 inspection of a Washington, D.C. nursing home that was, at the time, owned by Transitions Healthcare.
The report flags a number of serious violations, including a resident left in soiled bed linens, as well as allegations that the facility failed to prevent a resident from sexually abusing other residents.
“That’s a hell of a concern,” Foschi said. “There’s been basic work done regarding the quality of care at these places, but there’s been no deep dive yet.”
The county announced late last year that it would solicit bids from entities interested in taking over Claremont, a move spurred by the facility’s declining financial reserves. Claremont has historically run as a separate account for the county, with its own revenues paying for its own expenses.
But with no cash on hand, the county is projecting the facility to need a $2.6 million subsidy in the coming year to fill its books. If paid for through general fund dollars, this would equate to a property tax hike of 4 to 5 percent.
A new owner would, ideally, be able to utilize an economy of scale to put the facility sustainably back in the black in a way the county says it cannot.
“I am 95 percent certain that the best thing we can do for the residents there, the employees there, and the county itself is to allow an organization that is far better prepared [to take over],” said Commissioner Vince DiFilippo.
“There’s a different model of operation that’s needed and the counties just aren’t set up to do that anymore,” DiFilippo said, particularly given stagnant — or declining, if one factors for inflation — rates for the Medicaid reimbursements that county homes have historically relied upon.
The issue then becomes how one quantifies or qualifies the performance of private care providers — and how this can be weighed against the possibility that, in order to keep Claremont in public hands at its current level of care, the county would have to subsidize the facility with general tax dollars.
County officials have said they are including stipulations in sale negotiations that would require the new owner to retain all of Claremont’s existing residents, as well as maintain an average Medicaid census of 75 percent or more for 15 years, ensuring that the facility is available to lower-income residents.
Eichelberger expressed confidence that sufficient guarantees could be had to keep Claremont running at its current quality of care under private ownership.
“If for some reason we conclude that neither of them can provide the right solution, this would not go forward,” Eichelberger said. “I will say, however, I have a high degree of confidence we’re going to reach a resolution and it’s going to be a good resolution.”
Coplen and the Citizens Saving Claremont group, however, are far less optimistic than Eichelberger given CMS data about the possible buyers.
Federal data indicates, for instance, that six reportable deficiencies were found at Claremont in the last cycle of CMS inspections, a rate of one deficiency per 37 residents, based on Claremont’s average population count.
In comparison, the four facilities owned by Allaire saw an average of one deficiency for every 16.9 residents, according to CMS. The four facilities currently owned by Transitions saw one violation for every 6.6 residents (this number changes to 7.7 if one includes the aforementioned D.C. facility that was recently sold buy owned by Transitions at the time of its last inspection).
