Cumberland County officials alert voters of misleading mailers

Cumberland County’s elections office says that voter registration forms and mail-in ballot applications sent by third parties have been causing confusion for many county voters, and is reminding residents that the county does not send out unsolicited materials.
Although the mailings contain correct copies of Pennsylvania’s voter forms, and can be used to register to vote or apply for a mail-in ballot, county Elections Director Bethany Salzarulo said her office has been inundated with calls and emails from residents who are confused and think the mailings came from the county.
“It’s confusing for voters,” Salzarulo said. “Since they mailed them out about a week ago, our phones have been ringing non-stop.”
The county provided copies of two of the problematic mailers, one from the Center for Voter Information, a nonprofit that conducts voter drives, and the Republican National Committee, the steering body of the GOP.
Because the forms sent out by the CVI and RNC have Salzarulo’s office pre-printed on them as a return address, many voters believe the Cumberland County Bureau of Elections is involved with the mailings, which it is not.
County officials said that the RNC mailings, which contain voter registration forms, are often addressed to deceased persons, residents who have not lived at an address for many years, or residents who are already registered to vote and are confused as to why they would be asked to register again.
This causes residents to think that the county is opening itself up to fraudulent voting, which it is not; the forms were apparently sent out regardless of a person’s voter status.
“I just want people to understand that the mailers are not coming from us and we do not have those people on our rolls,” Salzarulo said.
Cumberland County updates its voter rolls using a monthly death reporting from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, Salzarulo said, and also uses U.S. Postal Service records to conduct a twice-per-year sweep of any outdated addresses; registrations under false pretenses would be quickly identified.
President Donald Trump has cast aspersions on the security of the 2020 election in recent media appearances and Twitter posts, citing unfounded concerns that the identities of the deceased will be used for fraudulent voting—at the same time his party’s national committee is sending registration forms to deceased persons.
The mailings from the CVI contain pre-filled applications for mail-in ballots, and also state that “county officials encourage everyone to use mail-in ballots in upcoming elections,” according to copies of the forms provided by county officials.
This is false, Salzarulo said — the county does not encourage mail-in voting over in-person voting, or vice-versa, and is in no way telling residents to apply for a mail-in ballot if they do not wish to do so.
However, if residents have not registered to vote, or do wish to request a mail-in ballot, the forms sent by the RNC and CVI are correct and can be used.
Because of the high volume of mail-in ballots during the June primary, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, voters who wish to vote by mail are encouraged to request their mail-in ballot as soon as possible, and return it promptly. Mail-in ballots can also be returned in person to the county’s election office at 1601 Ritner Highway.
In-person polls will be open in Cumberland County from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 3.
Given that more than half of Pennsylvania’s votes in the June 2 primary were cast by mail, Gov. Tom Wolf and state lawmakers are looking at options to ease the rush for the postal system and county elections offices, the Associated Press reported Friday.
Talks are continuing regarding the possibility of allowing elections offices to start processing mailed-in ballots before Election Day; currently, local election bureaus must wait until Election Day to begin opening up mail-in and absentee ballots.
Wolf is also asking the PA Supreme Court to allow those ballots to arrive up to three days after Election Day and still be processed, citing concerns about cuts to the USPS impacting timely delivery of completed ballots, the AP reported Thursday.
