Cumberland County officials alert voters of misleading mailers

Cumberland County’s elections office says that voter registration forms and mail-in ballot applications sent by third parties have been causing confusion for many county voters, and is reminding residents that the county does not send out unsolicited materials.

Although the mailings contain correct copies of Pennsylvania’s voter forms, and can be used to register to vote or apply for a mail-in ballot, county Elections Director Bethany Salzarulo said her office has been inundated with calls and emails from residents who are confused and think the mailings came from the county.

“It’s confusing for voters,” Salzarulo said. “Since they mailed them out about a week ago, our phones have been ringing non-stop.”

The county provided copies of two of the problematic mailers, one from the Center for Voter Information, a nonprofit that conducts voter drives, and the Republican National Committee, the steering body of the GOP.

Because the forms sent out by the CVI and RNC have Salzarulo’s office pre-printed on them as a return address, many voters believe the Cumberland County Bureau of Elections is involved with the mailings, which it is not.