Cumberland County offices to reopen to the public without an appointment

All Cumberland County government facilities will be open to the public, with or without an appointment, beginning Monday.

The county had been operating by appointment only since Nov. 25, 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Some departments will continue to operate by appointment only. Residents should check the county website to ensure appointment availability for those offices. Government facilities are open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., unless otherwise noted.

Public meetings will still be accessible through Zoom. Residents who wish to attend a meeting in person should contact the Cumberland County Commissioners’ Office at 717-240-6150 to ensure room capacity.

Cumberland County government facilities will continue to adhere by PA Department of Health and CDC guidelines. This includes social distancing, wearing a mask and using the hand sanitizing stations located within the county facilities. All areas will be sanitized, as the facilities management team has done since the pandemic began. Residents who are sick, showing any signs of COVID or have been with an individual who may have contacted the virus are asked to visit the courthouse at another time.