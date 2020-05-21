Cumberland County offices to remain closed during yellow status

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Cumberland County announced Thursday that all county government facilities will remain closed to the public during the yellow phase.

Visitors to those facilities will be limited to those who have essential businesses with the county. Those who do have business are asked to make an appointment prior to coming to any county facility.

“By taking these measures, we are helping to ensure the safety of our employees and visitors who need to conduct county business,” said Cumberland County Commissioner Gary Eichelberger. “Key restrictions remain in place, so we can invigorate the economy, while keeping a close eye on the public health data to ensure the spread of COVID-19 remains contained to the greatest extent possible.”

All offices and common areas will continue to be disinfected for everyone’s safety. While operating during the Yellow Phase, visitors and employees in county facilities need to wear masks and maintain social distance. Additional hand sanitizing stations have been installed in county buildings, with reminders to follow CDC guidelines. Anyone who has been in contact with individuals with COVID-19, or has symptoms of the virus will not be permitted.