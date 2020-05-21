Cumberland County offices to remain closed during yellow status

Cumberland County announced Thursday that all county government facilities will remain closed to the public during the yellow phase.
Visitors to those facilities will be limited to those who have essential businesses with the county. Those who do have business are asked to make an appointment prior to coming to any county facility.
“By taking these measures, we are helping to ensure the safety of our employees and visitors who need to conduct county business,” said Cumberland County Commissioner Gary Eichelberger. “Key restrictions remain in place, so we can invigorate the economy, while keeping a close eye on the public health data to ensure the spread of COVID-19 remains contained to the greatest extent possible.”
All offices and common areas will continue to be disinfected for everyone’s safety. While operating during the Yellow Phase, visitors and employees in county facilities need to wear masks and maintain social distance. Additional hand sanitizing stations have been installed in county buildings, with reminders to follow CDC guidelines. Anyone who has been in contact with individuals with COVID-19, or has symptoms of the virus will not be permitted.
“Upon entering our county buildings, residents will be asked if they have had contact with someone with COVID-19, or are experiencing any symptoms of the virus,” added Eichelberger. “We need everyone to adhere by the guidelines put in place so that as a county we can begin operating in a ‘new normal’ and not jeopardize the health and safety of anyone.”
The Bureau of Elections remains closed to the public. However, residents who want to drop off their completed absentee or mail-in ballot, can use the secure ballot box at the Bureau of Elections Office, beginning Tuesday, May 26, from 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. weekdays only. By law, residents can only hand-deliver their own ballot.
The ballot box is located in the outer lobby of the Bureau of Elections Office, 1601 Ritner Highway, Suite 201.
Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center and Cumberland County Prison will remain closed to visitation and all Department of Health and CDC guidelines remain in place to continue to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
Contact information for all offices can be found on the county website at www.ccpa.net.
