Cumberland County offers meals through senior centers

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Cumberland County is asking seniors who need a meal to make arrangements with its senior centers for pick-up or delivery.

The county on Tuesday said seniors are able to sign up at one of the county's six senior centers to receive a meal. Even though all centers are closed until further notice, seniors can still pick up meals at the local centers.

Grab-and-go meals are available Monday, Wednesday and Friday at each center for Cumberland County residents who are 60 years old and older. Seniors need to reserve a meal by calling the senior center in their area 24 hours in advance.

“Calling ahead will ensure that there are enough meals available,” Cumberland County Director of Aging and Community Services Sandy Gurreri said. “The meals are prepared by our vendor in a kitchen off site that meets and follows all food safety guidelines; they are delivered to the centers ready for distribution.”

Residents can contact the Carlisle Senior Action Center at 717-249-5007; Big Spring Senior Center at 717-776-4478; Branch Creek Place in Shippensburg at 717-300-3563; Mechanicsburg Place at 717-697-5947; Mary C. Schaner Senior Center in East Pennsboro at 717-732-3915; and West Shore Senior Center at 717-774-0409.

Arrangements can also be made to have the meals delivered if a resident does not have transportation. To have meals delivered, residents should call Aging & Community Services at 717-240-6110. The county department can also help with other assistance, help with Medicare or to address concerns with long-term care facilities.