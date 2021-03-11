Cumberland County now accepting applications for rent and utility assistance.

Cumberland County’s rent and utilities relief program is accepting applications, with a total pool of $16.6 million to help households that have been financially impacted by COVID-19.

The program is administered by the Cumberland County Housing and Redevelopment Authorities, using direct federal funding and state pass-through funds from the December 2020 federal appropriations bill.

Eligibility for the new program is much broader than the rent relief program that ran over the summer, with the hope of reaching more county families who have fallen behind on their rent and utilities.

“We want to make sure we can assist as many residents with the funding,” said the authorities' executive director, Mary Kuna. “This funding can be used for rent and utilities to help residents financially impacted by COVID get back on their feet.”

To qualify, households must have experienced a financial hardship due to the pandemic; they must indicate risk of homelessness or housing instability; they must be Cumberland County residents; and their household income must be 80% or less of the county’s median.