Cumberland County needs final number on Claremont proceeds before it can set up potential meetings on uses

Cumberland County commissioners are waiting on a final number before any discussion can begin on the idea of a benevolence fund as a possible use of proceeds from the sale of the Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.

The idea of a fund was mentioned during a discussion last week between the commissioners and Wilbur E. Wolf III at the county’s weekly finance meeting.

As a spokesman for a group calling itself Friends of Claremont, Wolf presented the commissioners with a petition signed by 164 residents from all 33 municipalities within the county.

“We come from all walks of life with a greatly diverse set of knowledge, skills, experience, perspectives and perceptions,” said Wolf, a retired Army brigadier general residing in Monroe Township.

“We represent the full spectrum of political party affiliation and ideology — Democrat, Republican, independent and Libertarian,” he said. “Yet collectively we stand here united on this issue.”

The petition supports a letter in which the group asked the commissioners to host a series of public meetings on the disposition and uses of funds received from the sale of Claremont.

“As you know, Claremont was owned by the citizens of Cumberland County,” Wolf said, reading from the letter. “The decision of what to do with the public’s assets resulting from the sale is a unique event. It deserves special consideration and input.”

When asked by Commissioner Jean Foschi to clarify, Wolf suggested the meetings be in the form of roundtable discussions to address, among other topics, any level of service not being provided to Claremont residents under the private owner.

Need a final number

Cumberland County in March finalized the sale of Claremont to Allaire Health Services for $22.25 million. The lead-up to the final decision and settlement was hotly debated.

“The sale of the home was a highly emotional inflection point for many and a bone of contention for some, but that action has already been taken and is now part of our history,” Wolf told the commissioners. “We all recognize that the matter of Claremont has been divisive.”

In his experience the best course of action in such a situation is open and candid discussions in an attempt to move forward for the greater good, Wolf said. But all three commissioners agreed now is not the time to initiate a dialogue.

The notion that the sale will yield $22.25 million for the county is not accurate, Commissioner Gary Eichelberger said this week. “What people perceive to be the proceeds is really out of sync with the reality of that situation.”

He said the county has agreed to pay down the liability on the retirement fund in order to stabilize that source of benefits for Claremont employees. “It’s a technical process for the actuary to tell us how much money that is. That’s one of the major delays. The actuary has to crunch all the numbers to make sure we have a good number to stabilize the fund.”

He said a significant portion of the $22.25 million has been used to pay back the general fund for operating costs the county incurred during the transition period from public to private ownership.

“That’s one of the reasons we don’t know a final number yet,” Eichelberger said. “We’re filling the gap that was created by the county taxpayers having to subsidize Claremont when it was out of money and struggling.”

Those operating costs include hazard pay bonuses meant to retain nurses during and after the pandemic to counteract the chronic labor shortage, Eichelberger said. “There appears to be a few bills still outstanding. We are close to having a final number [on the proceeds]. We should have a good idea very soon on how much that is. We’re not there yet.”

Too soon for meetings

Once a final number is known, the commissioners would be in a position to discuss follow-up steps. It’s too early to say whether those steps would involve roundtable meetings with the Friends of Claremont.

“I appreciate the request and feel the group was thoughtful and well-prepared,” Foschi said after the meeting. “They demonstrated countywide, nonpartisan support for a benevolence fund. I am committed to a fund and public dialogue.

“For the meetings to positively impact the outcome, I see them as being conversational,” she said. “People will need more than the formal three minutes of public comment commonly used at our board meetings now. I envision a series of meetings with smaller groups. I think the county’s human service and finance professionals should be included as well as experts in the larger community.”

During the meeting, Commissioner Vince DiFilippo asked the Friends group for patience, saying that a final number is necessary before any discussions could proceed on possible uses.

“We’re not quite at that point yet,” DiFilippo said. “Please, just bear with us.”

The Sentinel asked follow-up questions of all three commissioners. In an email, DiFilippo said that he is open to discussing the creation of a benevolence fund. “I can’t speak for my colleagues, but I believe they are willing to discuss the idea as well,” he said.

Eichelberger expressed the need for caution.

“I guarantee that your comments will be taken into consideration in terms of how we move forward,” he told the Friends group Wednesday. “Whether there are going to be formal meetings, I don’t think anyone can commit to that because we don’t know our number yet, but it [your request] will definitely be part of our serious consideration.

“Please understand ... through this issue and others, we have often been approached by very small groups of individuals who purport to speak for the public so that has to be part of our consideration,” Eichelberger said.

He elaborated further on this point during a phone interview Thursday. Based on his interpretation of the petition, the Friends group wants the county to enter into negotiations on possible uses of Claremont sale proceeds.

“There were six people in that room,” Eichelberger said, referring to the attendance at the finance meeting. “I know some of those people. They are well-intended. They are sincere in their desire to help, but they are six people out of a county of 258,000.

"I’m very wary of any group that moves forward and professes that they have the right to be representatives of the public. In other words — everybody. We should not be sitting down with a handful of people who proclaim that they are in a position to negotiate with us. That’s kind of a fine point, but it’s an important one. We are open to making a smart decision on this, but one that is reflective of the reality on the ground.”

Possible steps

The first step after verifying the final number should be a comprehensive needs analysis, Eichelberger said. Those involved in the process also need to specify what they mean by a benevolence fund, he said.

Just having money in the bank without an identified need or a well-defined purpose is a waste of resources, he said. “If we’re going to spend it, let’s come up with a well thought-out proposal.”

“In terms of the roundtable, the commissioners have their own homework to do first,” he said. “First, we have to figure out how much money we got. Then we got to figure out is there a need that we want to contribute to. Once we do that, that will determine who we need to get advice from and who we need to talk to.

The public-at-large may not have a full grasp on the nature and scope of the need, Eichelberger said. He suggested turning to the county’s social service directors and department heads, as well as local churches that already operate chartered benevolence funds.

“Once we have set a direction, we will know what people to expand into that circle,” he said. “I’m happy to involve people of expertise, but I’m not happy to take cues from political activists masquerading as experts.”