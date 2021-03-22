Cumberland County names primary bidder for Claremont as matter becomes more politicized

Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center bidders

Cumberland County commissioners have named a primary and a secondary bidder for Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Primary bidder: Transitions Healthcare LLC was formed in 2007 for the purpose of managing the operations of acquired skilled nursing facilities. Since 2011, four Pennsylvania skilled nursing facilities were acquired in which Transitions Healthcare LLC oversees all operations, including the former Adams County skilled nursing home.

Secondary bidder: Allaire Health Services, based in Lakewood, New Jersey, was founded in 2015 and started with a single facility in Freehold, New Jersey, and has evolved to include seven facilities in four states. Allaire has taken ownership of county facilities, as well as privately held facilities.