Cumberland County names primary bidder for Claremont as matter becomes more politicized

The acrimony between some members of the public and the Cumberland County commissioners — and among the commissioners themselves — over the potential sale of the county-owned nursing home shows no signs of abating as the commission’s Republican majority recently took another step forward in the sale process.
Cumberland County’s two GOP commissioners voted Thursday to recognize Transitions Healthcare as the primary bidder in negotiations to sell Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, with Allaire Health Services as the secondary bidder; the board's lone Democrat voted against.
Thursday's move sparked another round of public comment during Monday’s nursing home board meeting, although the most contentious debate has been between county commissioners’ Chairman Gary Eichelberger and Commissioner Jean Foschi, the sole Democratic member of the three-person board.
Eichelberger said he believes some members of the public who continuously call for a pause or re-investigation of the sale process are politically motivated, igniting a debate between himself and Foschi.
“We are spinning our wheels on irrelevancies for the purpose of obstructionism,” Eichelberger said during Thursday's meeting.
“You’re proving their point,” Foschi interjected, regarding residents who have complained about a lack of transparency.
“The only input we get is from people who don’t care about the information we provide,” Eichelberger said.
“Their minds are made up. The opinions of people who aren’t open to a discussion don’t interest me,” he continued, addressing Foschi and what he described as “your group on social media” that is campaigning against the sale process.
“You clearly are running for another office,” Eichelberger said to Foschi.
Foschi replied that she is only looking out for her constituents.
“I’m well aware I can’t stop [the Claremont sale process] but I think naming a primary and secondary bidder is screwing us in contract negotiations,” Foschi retorted, since naming a primary bidder will reduce competition with the secondary.
The rift between Foschi and her Republican colleagues began in earnest a month ago, when Foschi first said publicly that she no longer supported continuing with the sale investigation. Foschi said then she felt that her colleagues were treating a sale of Claremont as a foregone conclusion and not truly weighing it against other options.
Eichelberger and Commissioner Vince DiFilippo, the county board’s third member, have said they see the sale of Claremont to a larger system as the only viable path forward given rising administrative costs and stagnant Medicaid reimbursements.
“We have come to the conclusion that in order for us to save Claremont, we need to transfer it to someone who can keep it operational,” DiFilippo said Monday.
During Monday’s board meeting, it was noted that Claremont’s fund balance is currently about $1.3 million in the red. The county expects to have to subsidize the facility with about $2.6 million in general tax revenue by year’s end to bring its accounts back into the operational range. This is about 4.7% of the county's 2021 property tax revenue base of $55.4 million, with some residents who are critical of the sale saying they would accept a tax hike if it were to buy Claremont some additional time under county ownership.
The county has undertaken a number of studies and initiatives over the past several years to try to boost Claremont’s financial situation. The county's past meeting presentations entail a number of marketing initiatives, management reorganizations, the possibility of changing Claremont's tax status, and even the idea to partner with the state prison system to care for ailing inmates.
None of these efforts have borne enough fruit to keep the facility solvent, leading to the county’s move late last year to retain Susquehanna Group Advisors to design a sale proposal.
Local residents critical of the sale have suggested that holding onto Claremont for a while longer would be worth it, particularly with the promise of significant federal spending on nursing homes post COVID-19 that could open up new avenues to keep the facility financially sustainable, even if it requires some extra money from the county’s tax base for the time being.
Those critical of the sale process have said they fear Claremont will lose some of it's quality of care in the hands of a private operator. Homes run by Transitions and Allaire have higher rates of deficiency citations by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid relative to their populations, compared to Claremont, according to federal data. Concerned residents also pointed to media reports, such as one last year in the New York Times, about serious cuts and lapses at facilities where ownership has sold stakes to private equity funds.
On Monday, several residents also questioned how those options were being weighed in Susquehanna Group Advisors’ process, given that the consultant would collect a commission upon the sale of Claremont.
Eichelberger and DiFilippo said that, while the consultant had a financial interest in seeing the sale through, the final decision is ultimately up to the commissioners.
“The final decision, if we agree to move on with one of the two [final bidders], is the commissioners’,” DiFilippo said.
The commissioners have said from the outset of the sale investigation that sale price is not an issue — the county is not looking to make money off the sale but wants to divest from Claremont in order to stem future financial losses.
But Foschi agreed with residents who said the county should have another party analyze the possible sale price given that Susquehanna Group Advisors has an interest in transferring the facility short-term.
“I think it would be good to get an independent accountant to take a look at those things and see if we are being underbid,” Foschi said. “I think it can’t hurt to make sure we are getting top dollar if indeed we do sell the nursing home.”
Collection: Editorials, letters about proposed sale of Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center
The Cumberland County commissioners recently discussed their plan to sell the county-owned Claremont Nursing Home in Carlisle, where members o…
My father has been the single greatest influence in my life. He was combat decorated for valor in two foreign wars. He returned home and start…