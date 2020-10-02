Cumberland County municipalities lay groundwork for trick-or-treat plans

The coronavirus pandemic is making its mark on Halloween celebrations as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention listed traditional trick-or-treating as a "higher risk" activity in its guidelines for celebrating the holiday.
Still, Cumberland County municipalities have set official dates with most occurring from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 29. Many of the announcements include a warning that it is up to the parents to decide what is best for their children and families in light of the pandemic.
In its announcement for trick or treat, Mechanicsburg Borough included COVID-related safety tips such as staying in your own neighborhood to trick or treat, holding gatherings before and after trick or treat outside and moving from house to house quickly.
The CDC website also recommends that those giving out treats line up "grab and go" bags at the end of the driveway or along the edge of the yard rather than handing out individual treats at the door.
It also reminds trick-or-treaters that costume masks are not a substitute for a cloth mask.
While traditional Halloween parades have been canceled for Carlisle, Mechanicsburg, Newville and Camp Hill, some Cumberland County municipalities will offer alternative activities.
Camp Hill is holding a Halloween costume contest in place of its usual parade and activity night. The contest will be held Oct. 27. Participants are asked to register for a time and category. The contest is being held in both the borough hall and firehouse. More information is available at the borough website: https://www.camphillborough.com.
Carlisle is taking registration for its Halloween Costume Contest and Trunk-or-Treat event on Oct. 31 at the Stuart Community Center. Participants will sign up for one of three time slots, which are limited to 40 participants each. More information is available at the borough website, carlislepa.org.
Carlisle is also holding a virtual Jack O'Lantern Carving Contest in which participants submit photos of their work to the parks and recreation department by Oct. 23. The carvings will then be voted on from Oct. 26 to Oct. 30.
