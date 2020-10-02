Cumberland County municipalities lay groundwork for trick-or-treat plans

The CDC website also recommends that those giving out treats line up "grab and go" bags at the end of the driveway or along the edge of the yard rather than handing out individual treats at the door.

It also reminds trick-or-treaters that costume masks are not a substitute for a cloth mask.

While traditional Halloween parades have been canceled for Carlisle, Mechanicsburg, Newville and Camp Hill, some Cumberland County municipalities will offer alternative activities.

Camp Hill is holding a Halloween costume contest in place of its usual parade and activity night. The contest will be held Oct. 27. Participants are asked to register for a time and category. The contest is being held in both the borough hall and firehouse. More information is available at the borough website: https://www.camphillborough.com.

Carlisle is taking registration for its Halloween Costume Contest and Trunk-or-Treat event on Oct. 31 at the Stuart Community Center. Participants will sign up for one of three time slots, which are limited to 40 participants each. More information is available at the borough website, carlislepa.org.