Cumberland County municipalities declare snow emergencies

Municipalities across Cumberland County have declared snow emergencies in advance of the major winter storm expected today.

They include:

Lemoyne Borough - Snow emergency takes effect at noon Wednesday. Residents along snow emergency routes must move their vehicles. Vehicles can be moved to side streets or to the parking lots at borough hall and Memorial Park. Police will start ticketing and towing vehicles parked along emergency routes at noon Wednesday.

Newville Borough - Snow emergency went into effect at 6 a.m. Wednesday and continues through 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22. Vehicles should be removed from public streets to off-street lots. Police may ticket and tow vehicles and streets could temporarily be closed.

Upper Allen Township - Snow emergency in effect from 1 p.m. Wednesday to 1 p.m. Thursday. Vehicles must be removed from township-maintained streets until the snow has been plowed. Vehicles that are not moved are subject to fines and towing.

