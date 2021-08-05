Cumberland County looks for resident input on recycling services

Cumberland County's Recycling and Waste Authority officials on Thursday said they are looking for resident input on the county's current and future recycling and waste plans.
The county has an online survey, at www.surveymonkey.com/r/CumberlandWMP, where it asks questions on residents' experience with current county programs, including the electronics recycling center and household hazardous waste events. The county is also looking to asses future programs, such as the need for a shredding paper service.
“Through the Waste Management Plan, our mission is to outline strategies for reducing, reusing, or recycling our waste to lessen the amount in which we need to dispose,” said Justin Miller, Recycling and Waste Authority coordinator for the county. “The survey only takes four minutes and our residents’ input will be used to help us determine which programs the county should offer and how those programs should be funded.”
Currently, the county charges a fee for some programs in lieu of taxes, including a 50 cents per pound fee at the electronics recycling center and a 30 cents per pound fee for household hazardous waste.
The electronics recycling center is open from noon to 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays, as well as from 8 a.m. to noon on the second and fourth Saturdays.
The household hazardous waste collection events are held on various days of the year. There are two remaining events this year, which is available to county residents and small businesses.
The next event will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, and the last event will be from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28 at the electronics recycling center, located at 1001 Claremont Road, Carlisle.
All participants in the Household Hazardous Waste Disposal Program must pre-register online for a specific date and time, with appointments made in 15-minute intervals. A limit of 15 customers will be scheduled for each appointment time, and there will be a maximum of 360 customers allowed to dispose of material per event. For more information, visit the county website at www.ccpa.net.