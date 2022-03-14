Cumberland County: Local traffic key factor in opposing tolling plan for I-83 South bridge

Motorists who frequent the I-83 South bridge over the Susquehanna River currently do so free of charge, and if the Cumberland County Board of Commissioners has its way, that will continue to be the case.

Cumberland County Director of Planning Kirk Stoner shared updates on the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation's tolling proposals for the I-83 South Bridge during Carlisle Borough Council's meeting Thursday night.

The county commissioners approved a resolution opposing PennDOT's tolling of the bridge during their Jan. 10 meeting, almost a year after PennDOT announced it was considering the bridge for its PennDOT Pathways Major Bridge Public-Private Partnership (P3) Initiative.

Tolling the I-83 bridge that connects the lower West Shore to the south end of Harrisburg, commonly called the South Bridge, is intended to help pay for construction of a new bridge.

The current bridge is approaching the end of its lifespan, according to PennDOT. The replacement bridge would be widened to five lanes each direction, with a total cost of $500 million to $650 million, according to PennDOT’s current plans.

Stoner said Thursday that the estimated toll would be $1 to $2.

"The actual toll amount would be determined after the P3 company would come in and work through the construction preparation process and determine how much the bridge would cost," Stoner said. "The tolls would offset the cost of that bridge.”

Stoner said the tolls would be a projection of the traffic crossing the bridge.

"Two weeks ago I introduced a motion at the Harrisburg Area Transportation Study Technical Committee to oppose the project and that was also passed at the coordinating committee,” Stoner said.

Stoner explained some of the county's concerns at Thursday's meeting and said that when considering a project such as the tolling on the bridge, regional and interstate traffic are factors to consider.

"So in the case of the South Bridge, you’re looking at 73% of the traffic on that bridge, 125,000 vehicles per day ... has origin within 10 miles of that bridge, so it’s local traffic," Stoner said. "When you broaden that out, 9% of that traffic, only 9%, has an origin and destination greater than 25 miles away from the bridge.”

Stoner said other tolling proposals have involved interstate traffic with considerable distance between origin and destination and no strong incentive to use local roadways instead.

"Given the local nature of that bridge, there’s an estimated 30% of the traffic that would detour onto surrounding streets to avoid the toll,” Stoner said.

He said West Shore communities don't have the capacity for that.

"We’re concerned about our communities and the impact on the communities of traffic, of congestion, quality of life, first responders trying to get through the traffic, especially during rush hour,” Stoner said.

Stoner said the county has met with eight municipalities in the area and they agreed with the county to oppose the tolling project. Some municipalities are looking into a lawsuit against PennDOT and are moving forward with that, he said. The Sentinel previously reported that Camp Hill was considering legal action in January.

"It’s our hope that we call to attention the impacts of that fee on our community, so with the detour traffic but also with the families that live there," Stoner said. "You know the $1 to $2 may not seem like a lot to some folks, but to some folks it can be the difference between being able to go to work and have a job or not, so I think that’s a big concern that we need to raise ... as we move ahead."

Stoner said the county's resolution did not include a suggestion for an alternate source of funding, however PennDOT released its Transportation Revenue Options Committee report in July and that report included 18 revenue options for the funding deficit.

"In this case I think again we’re trying to get a square peg in a round hole for tolling on the South Bridge before we’ve really considered the other broad range of options,” Stoner said.

Maddie Seiler is a news reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com covering Carlisle and Newville. You can contact her at mseiler@cumberlink.com and follow her on Twitter at: @SeilerMadalyn

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.