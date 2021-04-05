Cumberland County Library System shines spotlight on STAR program

The Cumberland County Library System will observe National Library Outreach Day Wednesday with a spotlight on the STAR program.

STAR — Service to Adult Readers — provides the county’s most isolated residents with large-print books, e-readers and other library materials selected for them according to their reading preferences, according to a new release from county officials.

The program also provides those patrons with an in-person visit from their STAR volunteer — as COVID restrictions allow — to deliver fresh reading materials and pick up items to return.

“As the most volunteer-intensive program we offer, STAR exemplifies the invaluable role our libraries play in bringing services to those in need,” Executive Director Carolyn Blatchley said.

STAR provides services to homebound, mostly senior residents of Cumberland County in two ways. The first is by partnering the homebound resident with a trained volunteer who visits the patron to discern reading likes and then visits every 4-6 weeks to deliver new reading materials and collect items already read to be returned to the library.