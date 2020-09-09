Cumberland County Library System receives grants to support staff development

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Cumberland County Library System Foundation has been awarded two grants to support staff development.

The system received the national $3,500 H.W. Wilson Grant from the American Library Association. The grant funding and a 24k gold-framed citation are given annually to a library organization whose application demonstrates greatest merit for a program of staff development designed to further the goals and objectives of the library organization.

The foundation was also awarded a $1,500 nutrition sponsorship grant from The Foundation for Enhancing Communities to support the event.

Combined, the grants will be used to provide a full day of professional development training to Cumberland County public library staff, as well as staff from Perry County and Dauphin County, all part of the Capital Area Library District. The day of training will be focused on developing the skills, strategies and techniques of staff, especially “frontline” staff, at these libraries to provide a safer library space for both staff and patrons.

Originally scheduled for October 2020, the staff development day was to feature national trainer Warren Graham, The Black Belt Librarian, in his last public appearance before his retirement. Graham was going to address staff from Cumberland County’s eight libraries, as well as guest library staff from Perry County and Dauphin County on all aspects of library safety. Because of COVID-19 distancing regulations, the training has been postponed until 2021.

