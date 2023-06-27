The Cumberland County Library System will launch a new online chat feature for residents starting July 5.

"Chat with a Librarian" is a statewide, live chat reference service that will be offered 24 hours a day, seven days a week through POWER Library. Users can expect fast answers from librarians across the state via chat, email or text messaging.

“We are thrilled to be offering Pennsylvania’s Chat with a Librarian service with a local service desk,” said Carolyn Blatchley, library system executive director. “Residents can get help with general research, homework questions, genealogy, reading recommendations, and more. It’s an extension of our libraries. We’ll be there anytime and anywhere people need answers.”

To access Chat with a Librarian, visit the county library website at cumberlandcountylibraries.org, text the library at 717-400-9840 or visit powerlibrary.org/chat. Text and email response hours are limited to 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Thursday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday.