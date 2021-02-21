Cumberland County Library System launches mobile app

The Cumberland County Library System on Friday announced it has launched a new mobile app for patrons of its seven libraries across the county.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Library2Go offers residents the chance to browse the library's collections, place a hold, renew items, view program schedules, get library hours, access key areas of the website and scan UPC codes to see if the library system has a particular book.

Although some of the library buildings are still closed to in-person services, the app will help patrons continue to access collections and services in a user-friendly way. Patrons can download the Library System’s new app by going to the Android or Apple app Store and searching for “Cumberland County Libraries PA” on their smart device.

“This innovative technology provides a contactless way to interact with the library. It uses a mobile-friendly catalog interface and puts our best electronic features all in one place,” said Carolyn Blatchley, executive director for the library system. “The app is not intended to replace our buildings or the website, but rather a way to have all the library information right at your fingertips. It’s a library-to-go.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0