Cumberland County libraries host cooling stations as heat warnings hit county for third straight day

Cooling stations are available Friday throughout the Cumberland County Library System to provide relief to residents from the continued high heat and humidity.
The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning is in effect for the county through 7 p.m. Friday as sultry conditions dominate the local weather forecast for the third straight day.
The following libraries are being used as cooling stations:
- Amelia Givin Library, 114 N. Baltimore Ave., Mount Holly Springs
- Bosler Memorial Library, 158 W. High St., Carlisle
- Coy Public Library, 73 W. King St., Shippensburg
- Fredericksen Library, 100 N. 19 St., Camp Hill
- New Cumberland Library, 1 Benjamin Plaza, New Cumberland
- Simpson Library,16 N. Walnut St., Mechanicsburg.
County residents should contact the libraries for hours and masking policies or visit www.cumberlandcountylibraries.org/Locations and Hours,
Residents 60 and over who need assistance in a heat-related emergency can contact the county office of Aging & Community Services at 717-240-6110. If after hours, contact Cumberland County 911.
“Older adults face a greater threat from heat because of physiological changes and possible reactions to medications, as some can interfere with the body’s natural cooling system,” said Ann Huff, director of the county office. “Neighbors and family should check on seniors to make sure they are in a cool area and are staying hydrated.”
Tips for staying safe include:
- Avoid long periods in the sun. Wear light-weight, light colored, loose clothing and eat frequent small meals. Also, drink plenty of water to stay hydrated but avoid alcohol and caffeine.
- Avoid doing strenuous activities especially during the hottest part of the day
- Use air conditioners to cool the air and fans to circulate air
- Take a cool bath or shower to cool off.
“We urge all residents to avoid long exposure to the heat to combat heat stroke and heat exhaustion,” said Robert Shively Jr., county public safety director. “Heat related illnesses can occur within a short amount of time.”
Friday will see the mercury climb rapidly from the 70s in the morning into the mid-90s by afternoon, said Dan Tomaso, a meteorologist for abc27.
“Storms will be likely after 2 p.m. and should cross through the region earlier than yesterday’s rain,” Tomaso said. “Any remaining showers or thunderstorms will weaken overnight as temperatures find their consistent landing spot in the mid-70s. The front bringing a change in air mass will not be quick to move into the Mid-State though.”
Tomaso predicts that high temperatures Saturday will flirt with 90 degrees, as the front passes through the afternoon. Residents should expect a few showers or thunderstorms, but the rain should not be as widespread as the past few days.
“Sunday should be a delightful day, and a nice break from the high heat and humidity,” Tomaso said. “Highs will be in the low 80s with much lower humidity.”
The extended forecast calls for high temperatures in the low 80s for next week.
