Cumberland County libraries host cooling stations as heat warnings hit county for third straight day

Cooling stations are available Friday throughout the Cumberland County Library System to provide relief to residents from the continued high heat and humidity.

The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning is in effect for the county through 7 p.m. Friday as sultry conditions dominate the local weather forecast for the third straight day.

The following libraries are being used as cooling stations:

Amelia Givin Library, 114 N. Baltimore Ave., Mount Holly Springs

Bosler Memorial Library, 158 W. High St., Carlisle

Coy Public Library, 73 W. King St., Shippensburg

Fredericksen Library, 100 N. 19 St., Camp Hill

New Cumberland Library, 1 Benjamin Plaza, New Cumberland

Simpson Library,16 N. Walnut St., Mechanicsburg.

County residents should contact the libraries for hours and masking policies or visit www.cumberlandcountylibraries.org/Locations and Hours,

Residents 60 and over who need assistance in a heat-related emergency can contact the county office of Aging & Community Services at 717-240-6110. If after hours, contact Cumberland County 911.

