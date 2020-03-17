Cumberland County issues disaster declaration

Cumberland County at a news conference Tuesday afternoon issued a disaster declaration.
Moving forward, the county will operate with essential employees only, and it asks residents to stay out of county facilities and the courthouse except for legal proceedings authorized by the president common pleas judge.
The announcement came around the same time the state Department of Health announced Cumberland County has five new cases of COVID-19. The county now has 10 cases of the disease - the second highest number tied with Philadelphia County and under Montgomery County's 32 cases.
