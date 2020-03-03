Cumberland County introduces new voting machines to public

Cumberland County began demonstrating its new voting machines Tuesday ahead of their anticipated use in the April primary, although the use of the machines in November is still uncertain due to pending court cases.

The possibility still exists that the ExpressVote XL could be de-certified for use by November, in which case the machines’ manufacturer, Election Systems and Software, would be required to provide the county with a legally sound alternative, according to the county’s contract with the vendor.

Demos of the ExpressVote XL voting machines for the media and public took place Tuesday at the Cumberland County Bureau of Elections headquarters in Carlisle, with five more sessions to take place at locations around the county in the coming days.

County officials expressed satisfaction and confidence in the new machines, 400 of which were delivered to the county this year for use in its 118 voting precincts. The machines are being thoroughly tested and no problems have been seen, county elections director Bethany Salzarulo said.

But some trepidation exists given the legal actions seeking to force the Pennsylvania Department of State de-certify the ExpressVote XL as an approved voting machine.