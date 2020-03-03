Cumberland County introduces new voting machines to public

Cumberland County began demonstrating its new voting machines Tuesday ahead of their anticipated use in the April primary, although the use of the machines in November is still uncertain due to pending court cases.
The possibility still exists that the ExpressVote XL could be de-certified for use by November, in which case the machines’ manufacturer, Election Systems and Software, would be required to provide the county with a legally sound alternative, according to the county’s contract with the vendor.
Demos of the ExpressVote XL voting machines for the media and public took place Tuesday at the Cumberland County Bureau of Elections headquarters in Carlisle, with five more sessions to take place at locations around the county in the coming days.
County officials expressed satisfaction and confidence in the new machines, 400 of which were delivered to the county this year for use in its 118 voting precincts. The machines are being thoroughly tested and no problems have been seen, county elections director Bethany Salzarulo said.
But some trepidation exists given the legal actions seeking to force the Pennsylvania Department of State de-certify the ExpressVote XL as an approved voting machine.
Former Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein is litigating in federal court to have the ExpressVote XL disaccredited on the grounds that its’ method of operation violates the terms of her settlement with the state over the disputed results of the 2016 election. A suit led by Citizens for Better Elections and the National Election Defense Coalition, making largely the same arguments as Stein, is also moving forward in Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court.
“Obviously we would like to see any questions resolved sooner rather than later,” County Commissioner Gary Eichelberger said. The Department of State has told the county that it doesn’t anticipate involving counties any further in the ongoing litigation, Eichelberger said, leaving the county in a wait-and-see mode.
“We would very much like to have the findings arrive as soon as possible so we can make sure we have a resolution for the fall,” Eichelberger said.
A recent court filing by Stein, responding to the state’s assertion that de-certifying the machines for the April primary would be logistically impossible, suggests that the court could and should order a de-certification of the machines after the primary but before the November general election.
The case for de-certification is based on the ExpressVote XL violating the terms of the settlement agreement, Stein argues, which has nothing to do with if or how the machines have previously been used.
This offers a scenario in which Cumberland County voters could use the ExpressVote XL next month, and something else in November. If the ExpressVote XL gets thrown out by court order, ES&S is on the hook to come up with a fix.
“They are required to provide us with a certified solution we can use” under the terms of the county’s purchase contract, Eichelberger said.
The reason Cumberland County’s election board selected the ExpressVote XL last year, and the reason the machines are being challenged in court, is fundamentally the same: the machines are an all-in-one balloting device.
Unlike the county’s previous voting machines, the ExpressVote XL produces a paper record that can be used as a backup and/or a vote auditing method. This was the critical requirement of Gov. Tom Wolf’s 2018 order for the Department of State to de-certify all machines that don’t produce a paper record by November 2020, which sparked the scramble for counties to replace their machines.
But unlike most conventional paper ballots, the ExpressVote XL doesn’t require the voter to ever touch the paper.
After voters select their candidates on a touchscreen, the machine prints the selections on a card, which is fed behind a clear window through which voters can check their selections. The voter then hits a verification button, after which the card is fed into a ballot container.
This cuts down on user error relative to a paper ballot marked by hand, as county officials demonstrated Tuesday. The ES&S machines warn voters if they’ve made too many selections in a race where they can vote for more than one candidate, and there’s no risk of problems with voter handwriting or of voters having difficulty feeding a ballot through a separate scanning device.
While a voter’s selections are printed on their ballot card in plain English, this isn’t what the machine scans in order to keep the electronic tally that is downloaded on election night.
Rather, the ExpressVote XL scans a bar code that is printed above the plain text of the selected candidates’ names.
This feature violates the clause of her settlement requiring a “voter-verifiable paper ballot,” given that humans cannot read bar codes and thus cannot verify that the portion of the ballot that constitutes their vote actually reflects their intent, Stein argues.
The Department of State counters that Stein’s argument is largely semantics, and that the ExpressVote XL’s certification comes with the caveat that recounts and audits must be done by hand-counting the plain text of the ballots, not the bar codes, obviating the argument about what truly constitutes a vote.
The court issue has also been fueled by the problems the ExpressVote XL experienced in Northampton County, which adopted the machines for the 2019 election.
In Northampton County, an instructional text box for straight-party voters that appeared on the touchscreen caused a misalignment in how the machines interpreted the bar codes, according to ES&S and Northampton County officials. This was the cause of erroneous results on election night that were fixed after the ballot cards were re-scanned on separate scanning machines that didn’t have a touchscreen interface.
On Tuesday, Salzarulo said Cumberland County has done and will continue to do testing on all of its ExpressVote XL machines with mock ballots that would catch such issues.
“I have every confidence in Bethany and in our bureau of elections to deliver a verifiable, safe, accurate election,” Commissioner Jean Foschi said.
The county spent approximately $3.8 million on the new voting machines; the state has pledged to reimburse counties for 60% of the costs incurred by the voting machine replacement mandate.
Email Zack at zhoopes@cumberlink.com.