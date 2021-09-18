Cumberland County hosts honor guard training for first responders

Cumberland County hosted an honor guard training program this week to coordinate funerals and other formal events honoring first responders.

The initiative — a nationwide effort put on by a company based in Florida — aims to help train and organize local emergency personnel to have their own protocols in place for ceremonies, funerals, and other official events, akin to military honor guards.

“It’s intense. It’s a full week of class,” said Mechanicsburg Police Department Lt. Brian Curtis, who completed the course last year and helped to organize this week’s class.

The goal, Curtis said, would be to have such a class take place in Cumberland County every other year in order to help the county’s police, fire, EMS, and other first responders coordinate an honor guard system.

The program attracts first responders from all over the nation; although this week’s class was organized in part by the county’s public safety department, the majority of participants came up from Maryland and Virginia, Curtis said.

While participants rehearsed a number of ceremonial duties, much of the focus is on funerals for current and former first responders, including potential line-of-duty deaths.