Cumberland County Historical Society to host its inaugural gala Oct. 9

The Cumberland County Historical Society plans to host its first gala presented by Bobby Rahal Automotive Group on Oct. 9.

Inspired by the 2021 exhibit, “A Woman’s Place: The Changing Role of Women in Cumberland County,” the historical society invited regional fashion designers to pull inspirations from its textile collection and reinvent those looks for modern woman. This will culminate in a runway show that blends history with fashion, while celebrating the evolving role of women in Cumberland County.

The event will be held at the Two Mile House. Appetizers, beer, wine and cider from local restaurants will be available, and photo opportunities with Rolls-Royce cars from the Rolls-Royce Foundation will be offered. The outdoor event includes a silent auction and raffle with top prizes of Mountz jewelry and all-inclusive Caribbean vacations.

“The Cumberland County Historical Society is excited to examine and share history through a new lens. By collaborating with these fashion designers, CCHS highlights the importance of our collection and how history plays a role to this day,” said Rachel Knapp, museum curator and annual gala chair in a news release announcing the event.

Tickets for the event can be purchased online at historicalsociety.com or at the Cumberland County Historical Society, 21 N. Pitt St.

Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.

