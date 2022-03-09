Cumberland County Historical Society names new executive director

The Cumberland County Historical Society on Wednesday announced that Shawn Gladden will be its new executive director, effective March 15.

Gladden is from Ellicott City in Maryland where for the past nine years he has been the executive director of the Howard County Historical Society, as well as a master adjunct professor of history at Howard Community College.

Gladden earned his master's in history and new media from George Mason University in 2006 and also studied at Cambridge University in England. Gladden is currently living in western Lancaster County.

According to CCHS, Gladden made improvements to the Howard County Historical Society during his tenure, including tripling the number of members, overseeing numerous capital projects and increasing the organization's operating budget by 300 percent. He was also responsible for new exhibits including those relating to Prohibition, the Underground Railroad and Korean immigration in Howard County.

Gladden also led community-driven preservation and historical research initiatives, including the Howard County Public Spaces Naming Commission and the Ellicott City Flood Mitigation group.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0