Cumberland County heads into new year with Claremont deal unfinished

New year, same owner of Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

The Cumberland County-owned nursing home, for which a sales agreement was signed in July, is still under county control, with little information forthcoming about what might be causing the delay on completing the transaction.

The county’s plan to privatize the nursing facility — the cause of considerable debate last year — has sat in limbo for the past five months, with the county still retaining ownership of Claremont into the new year despite the purchase deal struck with Allaire Health Services.

“We had hoped to have this wrapped up by the end of the year, but it doesn’t look like that’s going to happen,” county commissioner Vince DiFilippo said late last week. “We’re just trying to get a settlement date from them. There’s nothing out of the ordinary that I know of. We’re not aware of any show-stoppers or anything of that nature.”

Allaire representatives did not respond to requests for comment. The sales contract signed last summer is conditional on a number of items that must occur before closing, including the re-assignment of contracts, the granting of licenses by state regulators and other matters.

In the interim, Allaire is serving as a management consultant for the facility under a contract also signed in July, although the county maintains final control. On Monday, the commissioners approved a contract for a new mental health provider at Claremont after a review of the previous vendor “deemed them inappropriate” for the job, county Chief Clerk Stacy Snyder said.

The retention of Claremont into the new year could throw the county’s finances into disarray. The 2022 county budget includes a $4.5 million subsidy to Claremont’s account from the county’s general fund to replace projected losses. This expense would not occur, at least in full, assuming a prompt closing on the nursing home.

The longer the finalization of the sale lingers, the more the county is also on the hook to Allaire; the management contract stipulates that Allaire will receive 3.5% of Claremont’s revenues, excluding certain state Medicaid payments, as compensation for its management services.

Opponents of the Claremont sale last year suggested, in part, that the county buoy the facility with federal stimulus funds while searching for a way to turn the facility around under public ownership. County Commissioner Jean Foschi also said the county was not pursuing enough solutions other than selling.

DiFilippo and fellow Commissioner Gary Eichelberger, however, said that selling Claremont to a larger provider with a greater economy of scale was the only way to right the ship.

The county’s last nursing home board meeting, which included operations data through October, showed the facility continuing to struggle.

Claremont’s major hurdle is a massive staffing shortage that has limited the number of patients the facility can accept. Although dozens of positions remain open, Claremont posted a net employment gain in October, losing five full-time employees but hiring six.

The 282-bed nursing home was averaging around 260 patients per day prior to spring 2020, but enrollment — and thus revenue — took a downward turn, with a record-low average daily census of 136 in September 2021. That rose to 143 patients per day as of October, putting Claremont above the half-occupied mark for the first time since May.

