Cumberland County government offices reopen to public Friday when green phase starts

The Cumberland County Board of Commissioners on Wednesday announced that as the county moves into the green phase on Friday, June 12, the courthouse and all county government facilities will reopen to the public with restrictions.

Each department that provides in-person services will need to adhere to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Pennsylvania Department of Health guidelines of operating at 75% occupancy.

The courthouse and most county government facilities will be open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Some offices may have limited hours, or residents may need to make appointments to comply with social distancing guidelines. Residents should call the office in which they are conducting business before arriving.

“We ask that everyone abide by all the safety measures put in place to protect our residents and employees while doing business with the county,” Commissioner Gary Eichelberger said. “The green phase eases most restrictions to allow the economy to strengthen, while continuing to prioritize the health and safety of our residents.”

The county-owned Claremont Nursing Rehabilitation Center will remain closed to visitation, as well as the county prison, and all Department of Health and CDC guidelines remain in place to continue to maintain the spread of COVID-19.