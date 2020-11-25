Cumberland County government offices move to appointment only

In an effort to help slow the spread of COVID-19, the Cumberland County Board of Commissioners announced Wednesday changes to the county government facilities services.

"To further mitigate the spread of COVID-19, effective Monday, November 30, 2020, Cumberland County government offices will provide services to the public by appointment only,” said Cumberland County Commissioner Gary Eichelberger. “With numbers of COVID-19 cases escalating in the county and the commonwealth, we are taking these measures seriously to help keep our residents and employees safe.”

This move follows Gov. Tom Wolf's COVID-19 mitigation efforts announced Monday.

The county's new guidelines wearing masks, cleaning and social distancing requirements for all county facilities, and mandatory telework requirements unless impossible for county employees, according to a news release from the county.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

All public meetings will be virtual via Zoom or phone until further notice.

According to the news release, President Judge Guido issued an administrative order that all Cumberland County Court of Common Pleas and all District Courts remain open to the public for official business with special conditions and limitations in place, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.