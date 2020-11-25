Cumberland County government offices move to appointment only

In an effort to help slow the spread of COVID-19, the Cumberland County Board of Commissioners announced Wednesday changes to the county government facilities services.
"To further mitigate the spread of COVID-19, effective Monday, November 30, 2020, Cumberland County government offices will provide services to the public by appointment only,” said Cumberland County Commissioner Gary Eichelberger. “With numbers of COVID-19 cases escalating in the county and the commonwealth, we are taking these measures seriously to help keep our residents and employees safe.”
This move follows Gov. Tom Wolf's COVID-19 mitigation efforts announced Monday.
The county's new guidelines wearing masks, cleaning and social distancing requirements for all county facilities, and mandatory telework requirements unless impossible for county employees, according to a news release from the county.
All public meetings will be virtual via Zoom or phone until further notice.
According to the news release, President Judge Guido issued an administrative order that all Cumberland County Court of Common Pleas and all District Courts remain open to the public for official business with special conditions and limitations in place, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
These conditions include; reducing personal court appearances by using virtual technology, limiting meetings, conference and social gatherings and staggering court appearances to reduce crowding. Also, all individuals including employees entering any judicial facility shall observe social distancing at all times, and wear appropriate face coverings in accordance with the Pennsylvania Department of Health Order of November 18, 2020, as adopted by the court and the county commissioners. The courts continue to assess additional ways to mitigate the spread of the virus.
Claremont Nursing Rehabilitation Center and the county prison remain closed to visitation; all Department of Health and CDC guidelines remain in place.
