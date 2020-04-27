Cumberland County government employee tests positive for COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Cumberland County commissioners Monday reported that one of the county's employees has tested positive for COVID-19.

The board of commissioners said the employee traveled to three downtown government buildings — Cumberland County Courthouse, the Old Courthouse and Business Central on North Hanover Street — in Carlisle during the weeks of April 13 and 20.

“We have notified all of our county government employees regarding the COVID-19 case, not only those who were in direct contact with the employee,” commissioner Gary Eichelberger said. “We continue to encourage all employees who feel sick not to come into work, and if they get sick while working to contact their supervisor, go home and contact their medical provider.”

The county said the Facilities Management Department is adhering to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and cleaning the areas where the employee worked with a mist disinfectant.

As part of the county's COVID-19 response, the courthouse and county-owned buildings and facilities were closed to the public. Officers, however, were still operational with core personnel. The county last week also furloughed 156 employees to mitigate the spread of the virus.