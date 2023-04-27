Cumberland County's preliminary fiscal budget for next year is available to view ahead of its anticipated approval next month.

The budget includes a total revenue of about $63 million consisting mostly of human services funding, county officials said in a news release Thursday.

State and federal grants cover approximately $48.5 million or 77% of the budget while the remaining 23% comes from county subsidy and additional funding sources, the release said.

The county's calendar year budget is typically approved in early December and includes the fiscal budget as well as the general fund, public safety fund and various other funds.

Cumberland County commissioners are scheduled to vote on the preliminary fiscal budget during their meeting at 9:30 a.m. May 25.

The preliminary fiscal budget is available online at www.cumberlandcountypa.gov/Budget, on Questica OpenBook or in person at the Cumberland County Commissioner's office, Room 200 at 1 Courthouse Square in Carlisle. The office is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday.