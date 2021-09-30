Cumberland County finalizes higher education grants; Central Penn nonprofit plan delayed

The proposals were scored based on several factors, including the portion of students who are county residents, the number of underserved students and previous funds received by the schools, Fauver said.

The awarded amounts are to be $1.4 million to Central Penn, $600,000 to Messiah, and $500,000 to Shippensburg — totaling $2.5 million or roughly 5% of the county’s total anticipated ARPA funding.

During a meeting in early August, Central Penn had requested $1.4 million from the county that would help free up some of the college’s other cash flow so that Central Penn could create a debt reserve for its anticipated bond issue.

That bond would be issued in partnership with a third-party nonprofit that would take control of Central Penn’s real estate, and Central Penn would use the proceeds of the real estate transaction to buy out its employee stock ownership program and convert the school into a nonprofit, giving it better access to public funding.

That deal has been called off, Central Penn officials said this week, and the fact that the county’s award amount came out to an identical figure is coincidental.