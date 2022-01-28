Cumberland County facing litany of staffing problems at Claremont with controversy over Allaire's temporary employees

Almost six months after Cumberland County signed a deal with Allaire Health Services to manage the county nursing home, staffing at the facility has deteriorated to the point where other county employees — as well as two of the commissioners — have helped out with kitchen and housekeeping work during the crunch.

Allaire’s interim manager at Claremont has accused employees of filing specious claims with the state Health Department in retaliation for disputes, including a row over Allaire’s move to bring in temporary workers who were living in shuttered parts of the nursing home and who had limited understanding of the English language.

The actual sale of Claremont to Allaire has not been completed despite a sales contract being signed in July 2021. Allaire is operating as a contract management consultant for the county in the interim.

The circumstances have led to renewed tensions among the county commissioners, specifically Jean Foschi, who opposed the sale deal, and Gary Eichelberger, a proponent of it.

Foschi, as well as some Claremont employees, have voiced concern that the fact that Allaire is guaranteed payment under the consulting agreement leaves the company with little incentive to stem the facility’s decline during the limbo period. No actual closing date on the transfer of the nursing home, which Allaire agreed to buy for $22.25 million, has been set.

“The designation of primary and secondary bidders created the situation where the county has no leverage in the transaction,” Foschi said this week, referring to the move by her colleagues last year to name Allaire and Transitions Healthcare as the county’s preferred candidates to buy Claremont. Transitions later dropped out of negotiations, leaving Allaire as the sole interested party.

“It is Gary’s lack of transactional, real world business experience that has placed Allaire in the driver’s seat,” Foschi said.

Eichelberger said Foschi “has yet to explain how one ever reaches a sale by refusing to eliminate bidders,” and expressed confidence in a turnaround despite the delays.

“Allaire has every incentive to close the deal because they know there is a window of opportunity to address the staffing issues; dragging out the negotiation only hurts them post-purchase and they are clearly not the short-term thinkers that Jean is,” Eichelberger told The Sentinel.

Board meeting

Many of the issues with the planned transition of Claremont to Allaire were on display at January’s Claremont board meeting, the first public discussion of the matter in two months by the commissioners.

During November and December 2021, Claremont hired 15 employees, but had 32 leave, according to the county’s human resources report. That prompted Foschi to point out that, under Allaire’s leadership, Claremont is losing employees at double the rate it is gaining them.

Although Allaire manages the facility, those workers are still county employees until Claremont is actually sold. The facility has 70 full-time vacancies for certified nursing assistants, the most common level of direct-care worker.

“What we’re seeing and hearing is the short staffing is causing individuals to go elsewhere, and the unknown of the timing of the sale,” county HR director Holly Sherman said. Allaire has previously said it plans to keep Claremont’s current employees when it assumes ownership, assuming they desire to stay on as Allaire employees.

Resident counts show Claremont hit a low in September 2021 with an average of just over 136 residents per day. That metric began to crawl back up, hitting 163 in November, but has since slid back down to 151 currently, the commissioners were told.

Claremont is a 282-bed facility. With barely over half of its beds filled, portions of the facility have been mothballed for the past year.

December admissions data also showed 104 potential residents accepted and pending admission, and 148 in November. Foschi asked if staffing was the barrier to admitting more of those who qualified, but Eli Weinberg, Allaire’s interim chief administrator for Claremont, indicated that admissions had been stopped for a period due to COVID-19.

“There were a couple of weeks where we were closed to admissions as per recommendations from epidemiology and the Department of Health, because of the growing cases of COVID,” Weinberg told the commissioners during the board meeting.

Part of Claremont is still a “red zone” for COVID isolation. Prior to the halt of admissions, Weinberg said Claremont's trend of resident counts was "heading toward a 180 [degree turnaround]."

“We’re at a workable level as long as we’re prioritizing areas that need to be focused on,” Weinberg said of staffing. “We understand that is not ideal but it is manageable.”

However, Weinberg later indicated that staffing is the determining factor in filling the facility. He told the commissioners that state health authorities had reached out to him about placing patients in the unoccupied portions of Claremont, but that the state only offered clinical staffing help and not assistance with ancillary functions.

“They were only offering clinical help,” Weinberg said. “It’s not only about clinical … if you’re going to help us we need those staff as well in housekeeping, dietary, even social services, activities.”

Food service help

Food service at Claremont has drawn particular attention, with Foschi and Vince DiFilippo, the county commissioners’ third board member, having visited the facility to help out.

Foschi told The Sentinel they went with the understanding that food service would be impaired if she and DiFilippo did not personally step in. DiFilippo declined to elaborate on the circumstances, saying he was still confident that a resolution with Allaire would arrive as intended.

“We are very close to settlement and I don’t want to say or do anything to jeopardize that right now,” DiFilippo said.

Other Claremont employees have also stepped in for food service, including the building’s maintenance staff who normally handle plumbing and heating repairs, groundskeeping and similar matters.

“Over the last month we’ve been helping out with dietary, in fact literally last week we had four of us in there at one time on the dish machine,” Brad King, Claremont’s head of building services, told the commissioners during this week's board meeting. King’s staff has also been helping with trash, cleaning and other housekeeping matters for the past month or two, he said.

“We are feeding the residents, it is with a team effort,” Weinberg said. “It’s tight, we recognize.”

The acute shortage in food service led to another point of contention — Allaire recently brought in temporary employees who were being housed in the closed portions of the Claremont and who predominantly spoke Spanish, which caused some of the county’s employees to stop working.

“The information that came back to us is staff members called off because some of your temporary folks who were brought in from outside the region were not traditional, shall we say,” Eichelberger told Weinberg, voicing concern that those temporary employees may have faced discrimination.

“I didn’t hear it was because of their ethnicities, it was because they were staying in the building,” Sherman told the commissioners. “When that came up, we rectified the situation and they were no longer staying in the building," she said.

Weinberg said the arrangement had been above-board, given that other employees often sleep at the nursing home during inclement weather, and said those who objected to the contractors staying at Claremont were “people who were wanting to make problems.”

“It’s disgruntled staff who want to find something that’s a problem,” he said, later adding that “calling off was an act of retaliation.”

Weinberg also suggested that complaint-generated inspections of Claremont by state health authorities were the result of those employees, saying that “it was very possible some of our own staff called the state on our own building,” although those complaints were not substantiated, he said.

Pennsylvania Department of Health inspection reports show two complaint surveys at Claremont on Nov. 3 and again on Dec. 17. In both, the state “identified no deficient practice” according to the inspection reports.

Current and former Claremont employees described the situation differently, telling The Sentinel that the incident with the Hispanic workers was part of a broader pattern of the facility relying more and more on employees from temporary agencies to the detriment of Claremont’s long-term workforce.

To that point, the county approved an addendum to Allaire’s management contract this week to include having Allaire run dietary, housekeeping and laundry services at a price of $85,508 through the end of February, to be pro-rated if Allaire assumes ownership before Feb. 28.

The fact that Allaire can effectively hire itself as a staffing agency is not sitting well with those who are still directly employed by the county.

“Since the announcement of the sale, we’ve had a lot of people leave, we’ve had a lot of staff leave and we keep relying on agency [staffing] more and more,” one employee told The Sentinel. “It seems like this is Allaire’s plan to keep the county footing the bill for everything Allaire wants to do.”

Under the management contract signed in July, Allaire is to receive 3.5% of Claremont’s revenues, less certain transfer payments from the state, as well as reimbursement for certain out-of-pocket costs related to Allaire’s administration.

Through early December, covering the first four months of Allaire’s management, the county had paid Allaire $293,644, according to a disbursement record requested by The Sentinel.

Through the first three quarters of 2021, Claremont had racked up a $3.48 million deficit, according to county finance records; but due to the arrival of state and federal COVID-19 aid, it closed out the year only a little over $1 million in the red. This loss wiped out the remaining cash balance in Claremont's account and required just under $400,000 of subsidy from the county's general tax revenues, although this is actually an improvement over the $2.5 million loss that was estimated a year ago.

The nursing home’s impending losses were the impetus for the commissioners’ decision in October 2020 to retain a consultant to investigate a sale. Although initially supportive, Foschi quickly soured on the process, saying that it was too focused on a fast transaction rather than looking at ways for the county to retain public oversight and control of the facility.

A local citizens’ group also lobbied the county to spend additional time and resources to take another shot at turning around Claremont under public ownership. Foschi ultimately voted against the sales contract, with Eichelberger and DiFilippo voting in favor.

The sales contract executed between the county and Allaire in July is conditional on a number of items that must occur before closing, including the re-assignment of contracts, the granting of licenses by state regulators and other matters.

Neither party has explicitly said what items are a hold-up, although the county has continued to discuss the timing of work to be done with regard to the building’s federal fire safety compliance.

Email Zack at zhoopes@cumberlink.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.