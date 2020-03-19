You are the owner of this article.
Cumberland County facilities, including courthouse, to stay closed indefinitely
Cumberland County

Cumberland County Courthouse

Cumberland County Courthouse is closed to the public for the duration of the coronavirus emergency.

All Cumberland County facilities, including the Carlisle courthouse, will continue to remain closed to the public indefinitely during the coronavirus pandemic, the Cumberland County commissioners said Thursday.

The announcement puts an open-ended timeline on the commissioners’ Monday disaster declaration, which put the county on an essential-employees-only footing, expedited any pandemic-related purchases and contracts, and closed the courthouse to any matters not authorized by the county’s president judge.

“All of us have the same objective here, its job number one — stop the spread of this infection,” Commissioner Gary Eichelberger said Thursday.

Licensing, permitting and recording functions not related to any urgent court matters are suspended indefinitely.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court issued statewide guidance Wednesday as to what legal proceedings should still take place during the COVID-19 pandemic, advising local judicial districts to defer any nonessential matters.

Judge Edward Guido, Cumberland County’s president judge, issued a declaration of judicial emergency earlier this week, reducing court operations to essential matters only.

On Thursday, the commissioners implored county residents to wash their hands and limit interactions outside their homes to essential matters only.

“This is a very difficult situation. For many, it’s perhaps the most difficult they have encountered,” Eichelberger said. “But with everyone doing their part, we will get through this.”

“Be kind to each other. We will get through this, and we are stronger together,” said Commissioner Jean Foschi, encouraging those who feel isolated or disconnected to take the opportunity to phone family and friends.

Commissioner Vince DiFilippo also urged the county’s senior citizens to be particularly cautious about contact with others.

“Don’t put yourself in harm’s way,” DiFilippo said. “If you need groceries, if you need something from the pharmacy, ask a family member or friend to go for you. But if you do have to go, just be careful, and be safe.”

Cumberland County has 11 known cases of COVID-19 as of the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s Thursday update.

