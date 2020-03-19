Cumberland County facilities, including courthouse, to stay closed indefinitely

“This is a very difficult situation. For many, it’s perhaps the most difficult they have encountered,” Eichelberger said. “But with everyone doing their part, we will get through this.”

“Be kind to each other. We will get through this, and we are stronger together,” said Commissioner Jean Foschi, encouraging those who feel isolated or disconnected to take the opportunity to phone family and friends.

Commissioner Vince DiFilippo also urged the county’s senior citizens to be particularly cautious about contact with others.

“Don’t put yourself in harm’s way,” DiFilippo said. “If you need groceries, if you need something from the pharmacy, ask a family member or friend to go for you. But if you do have to go, just be careful, and be safe.”

Cumberland County has 11 known cases of COVID-19 as of the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s Thursday update.

Email Zack at zhoopes@cumberlink.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.