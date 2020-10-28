Cumberland County defends decision to ax pre-canvassing of mail-in ballots

Cumberland County’s move to abandon its plans to do a pre-canvassing of mail-in ballots on Election Day was driven by logistical and staffing concerns, according to county officials, augmented by an expected increase in canvassing observers for the 2020 election and the legal intricacies therein.

The county received plenty of social media criticism on Wednesday after issuing a statement explaining its decision to not pre-canvass and instead begin processing ballots on the morning after Election Day.

The justification, in short, is that the county wants its entire elections staff focused on in-person voting on Election Day, and to not have their attention and manpower divided between operating the polls and pre-canvassing mail-in ballots.

There is also a concern that the county won’t be physically able to manage the number of people expected to be present for pre-canvassing, while also managing any issues or concerns that arise at the polls.

“We agreed that this is going to be problematic with the space we have available to do both jobs and ensure we can comply with all the confidentiality requirements and the social distancing requirements,” said Commissioner Gary Eichelberger, a Republican