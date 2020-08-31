Cumberland County DA's comment creates calls for resignation, but Ebert says his questions were appropriate

Some Cumberland County residents are calling for the resignation of District Attorney Skip Ebert over a Facebook comment — one that Ebert says is being taken to imply far more than he intended.
Ebert’s online comment generated a bevy of criticism on social media Sunday, resulting in the Cumberland County Democratic Committee issuing a statement and calling for the resignation of Ebert, a Republican.
Ebert’s comment was made in response to a Facebook post in which a person asked why money was being raised “for a 17 yr. old killer” and not for “a father of 3, shot 7x in his back and now paralyzed.”
The latter is a reference to Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old Black man, who was shot seven times in the back during an altercation with Kenosha policeman Rusten Sheskey on Aug. 23, according to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, leaving Blake partially paralyzed.
The first part of the Facebook post is a reference to Kyle Rittenhouse, described by police as a teenage vigilante who shot and killed two people during a confrontation with Black Lives Matter protestors who were rallying in the wake of the Blake killing.
In his comment on the post, Ebert asked “what was the ‘father’s’ criminal record? What was he being arrested for? Why was he unable to comply with police requests?”
Reaction to Ebert’s questions in the post said that Ebert was suggesting that Blake’s history may make his condition less sympathetic, raising questions as to Ebert’s judgement if he, as the county’s top prosecutor, were to have to decide whether to press charges against an officer for an unjustified use of force.
“Mr. Ebert believes that Jacob Blake may have deserved to be shot and killed, despite never having a chance to defend himself in court or be tried by a jury of his peers,” the county Democratic committee said in a written statement calling for Ebert to step down.
Ebert says that implication is taking his comment too far.
“Those statements are in no way justifying a person being shot in the back,” Ebert said of his Facebook post comment.
However, Ebert said the officer’s knowledge of any history Blake had would be a factor in determining how to proceed with the case and the potential decision to charge the officer with a crime.
“It’s simply what I would have said if I was doing the investigation,” Ebert said Monday. “What went on in the officer’s mind is going to be critical to establishing, ‘what was his motive that led to shooting?’”
Critics, including the county’s Democratic committee, say Ebert’s comment echoes a common refrain in recent political debates over police killings and/or shootings of Black citizens — defenders of the implicated officers point to the citizens’ prior legal issues as justifying the killing or mitigating its egregiousness.
Police officers cannot, of course, perform summary executions of individuals based on their past criminal history, and the equal protection clause of the U.S. Constitution guarantees no person can be denied life, liberty, or property without due process of law, regardless of their prior transgressions.
“It is clear that Mr. Ebert either does not adequately understand the United States Constitution and the rights it grants to Americans, or he simply does not believe all Americans have those rights,” the Democratic committee said in its statement.
But Ebert said he did not mean to suggest that any past criminal behavior by Blake — if such a history exists — could vindicate the shooting in its entirety.
Rather, Ebert said, he was expressing caution that relevant information about the shooting was still unknown, information that could change how the investigation of Sheskey proceeds.
“Those things are going to have to be answered,” Ebert said. “What I’m trying to say is, if this person had been convicted previously with a bunch of aggravated assaults, etcetera, an officer knowing that is going to treat that individual differently in how they respond and interact with them.”
“It certainly isn’t a justification to say, ‘they have a criminal record, I think I’ll shoot them.’ I would never say that,” Ebert said.
Investigators from the Wisconsin Department of Justice have not released information on whether or not Blake had prior run-ins with police, or if Sheskey had any knowledge of Blake prior to the shooting.
Wisconsin authorities’ statements so far indicate that Blake was the subject of a domestic disturbance call in which officers used a Taser on him, but failed to subdue him. Blake then allegedly ran around to the driver’s door of his truck, at which point Sheskey, while holding onto Blake’s shirt, fired seven times into Blake’s back.
A knife was recovered from the driver’s side floor of Blake’s vehicle, according to Wisconsin investigators, although they have not said if Blake was attempting to grab the knife or if Sheskey was aware of the knife.
Asked if a suspect’s criminal history, and an officer’s knowledge of it, could swing whether or not an officer’s action was deemed justified, Ebert said, “that in itself would not be a determining factor.”
“It only goes to the officer, in dealing with that situation, what’s in his mind as to ‘what is the danger being posed to me, what lengths will this person go to based on things he’s done in the past?’” Ebert said. “It’s not ever just ‘he has a criminal record, I’m entitled to shoot him.’”
As Cumberland County’s chief prosecutor, Ebert could end up in a situation where he would be the person deciding whether or not to pursue charges against an officer in a shooting investigation, potentially influenced by the officer’s knowledge of the suspect and perception of a threat based on that knowledge.
“It certainly wouldn’t ultimately impact [it],” Ebert said when asked if his prosecution would be influenced by an officer’s knowledge of his suspect’s history. “It would be a factor in determining whether or not, under the circumstances the officer was undergoing and observed, was his action justified in using deadly force?”
In the Blake case, Ebert said, “what’s disturbing about this case was the number of rounds that were fired. Was the officer that scared or so intimidated? I can’t answer that, but I’m sure that the [Wisconsin] Attorney General will answer that question and file appropriate charges if the shooting wasn’t justified.”
But, Ebert cautioned, “the atmosphere right now is ‘something like this happens, let’s riot in the streets.’ Let’s just get some of the facts together before we make that ultimate judgement.”
The Wisconsin Department of Justice has said it aims to provide a report on the incident within 30 days.
Ebert served as Cumberland County District Attorney from 1996 to 2006, after which he spent 12 years as a judge for the Cumberland County Court of Common Pleas. Ebert returned to his prior position in 2017 to fill in for former county DA Dave Freed, who left to become a federal prosecutor. He was elected to a full term as county DA last year.
Email Zack at zhoopes@cumberlink.com.
