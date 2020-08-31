Cumberland County DA's comment creates calls for resignation, but Ebert says his questions were appropriate

Investigators from the Wisconsin Department of Justice have not released information on whether or not Blake had prior run-ins with police, or if Sheskey had any knowledge of Blake prior to the shooting.

Wisconsin authorities’ statements so far indicate that Blake was the subject of a domestic disturbance call in which officers used a Taser on him, but failed to subdue him. Blake then allegedly ran around to the driver’s door of his truck, at which point Sheskey, while holding onto Blake’s shirt, fired seven times into Blake’s back.

A knife was recovered from the driver’s side floor of Blake’s vehicle, according to Wisconsin investigators, although they have not said if Blake was attempting to grab the knife or if Sheskey was aware of the knife.

Asked if a suspect’s criminal history, and an officer’s knowledge of it, could swing whether or not an officer’s action was deemed justified, Ebert said, “that in itself would not be a determining factor.”

“It only goes to the officer, in dealing with that situation, what’s in his mind as to ‘what is the danger being posed to me, what lengths will this person go to based on things he’s done in the past?’” Ebert said. “It’s not ever just ‘he has a criminal record, I’m entitled to shoot him.’”