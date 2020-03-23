Cumberland County DA issues enforcement guidance for COVID-19 closures

Police in Cumberland County have been advised to give businesses 48 hours to comply before taking the owners in front a judge for violating Gov. Tom Wolf’s shutdown order, which went into full effect Monday morning as the COVID-19 pandemic continued to grow.
Cumberland County District Attorney Skip Ebert issued an advisory memo Monday on enforcement of Wolf’s directive, which ordered the closure of all “non-life-sustaining” businesses.
Wolf’s emergency order, first issued on March 19, includes a list of what businesses are and are not considered to be immediately essential to life. But over the weekend, Wolf’s office announced that enforcement would be postponed to Monday, given that thousands of Pennsylvania businesses had requested waivers regarding their “life-sustaining” status.
The Pennsylvania State Police and Wolf’s office released further guidance on Sunday, outlining a number of sections of the Pennsylvania code that provide for crimes and penalties relating to obstructing the lawful duties of the Pennsylvania Department of Health, which could be used against non-compliant business owners.
Ebert said he didn’t want officers out on the street debating with businesses as to their “life-sustaining” status and the applicability of such penalties.
Officers should not be put in a position to make that determination unilaterally, Ebert said
“That’s why we have to have the intercession of the court. I really didn’t want the police officers individually getting into confrontations,” Ebert said. “Their job is to say ‘I believe it should be closed,’ then come to me for a determination.”
If Ebert believes the officer is correct, he’ll request an emergency hearing in the county Court of Common Pleas, where a judge will adjudicate who is and is not in compliance with Wolf’s order and the applicable legal mechanisms.
“If our judge here says ‘you have to close’ and they don’t close, then it becomes an issue of criminal contempt of court,” Ebert said.
Ebert said he’s hoping for voluntary compliance, as are local departments.
“We really do not want to be caught up in doing that,” said Sgt. David Miller, spokesperson for the Carlisle Borough Police Department.
The department has broadcast messages on social media detailing Wolf’s order and encouraging compliance so that officers can concentrate on other matters.
“Please don’t put us in that situation,” Miller urged local businesses.
As of Monday, Cumberland County had 12 known presumed-positive cases of COVID-19, up one case from last week, according to the state health department. Statewide, the number of known cases increased by 165 on Monday, to 644 cases.
Wolf also issued a shelter-in-place order for the Pittsburgh and Philadelphia regions on Monday, requiring residents to stay at home except for immediate necessities in order to reduce the spread of the disease, which can cause severe respiratory distress. Pennsylvania has seen six deaths linked to the disease, according to state health officials.
