Cumberland County DA issues enforcement guidance for COVID-19 closures

Ebert said he didn’t want officers out on the street debating with businesses as to their “life-sustaining” status and the applicability of such penalties.

Officers should not be put in a position to make that determination unilaterally, Ebert said

“That’s why we have to have the intercession of the court. I really didn’t want the police officers individually getting into confrontations,” Ebert said. “Their job is to say ‘I believe it should be closed,’ then come to me for a determination.”

If Ebert believes the officer is correct, he’ll request an emergency hearing in the county Court of Common Pleas, where a judge will adjudicate who is and is not in compliance with Wolf’s order and the applicable legal mechanisms.

“If our judge here says ‘you have to close’ and they don’t close, then it becomes an issue of criminal contempt of court,” Ebert said.

Ebert said he’s hoping for voluntary compliance, as are local departments.

“We really do not want to be caught up in doing that,” said Sgt. David Miller, spokesperson for the Carlisle Borough Police Department.