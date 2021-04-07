Cumberland County COVID vaccine appointments available Monday when Phase 1C becomes eligible

Cumberland County reported Wednesday afternoon that COVID-19 vaccine appointments are still available for Friday and Saturday, as well as for Monday when Phase 1C individuals become eligible.

With a partnership with Quality Care Pharmacy, Cumberland County offers COVID-19 vaccine appointments at a vaccination clinic at the U-Haul at 1180 Walnut Bottom Road in South Middleton Township.

As of Wednesday at 3:15 p.m., the county still had appointment slots available for Friday and Saturday, where both Phase 1A and Phase 1B individuals can schedule appointments.

Appointments are also being taken for a clinic Monday, which is the first day that Phase 1C individuals will be eligible to get the vaccine. Those in Phase 1C are essential workers in the sectors of transportation, water and wastewater, food service, housing construction, finance, information technology, communications, energy, legal services, government, media, public safety and public health workers.

Appointments can be made online at www.qcpharmacy.com or by phone for those without internet access by calling 717-918-9880 Monday to Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.