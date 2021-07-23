Cumberland County COVID-19 vaccine clinic issued nearly five jabs per minute this spring, as commissioners recognize effort

The county’s initiative to set up its own mass vaccination clinic was credited in part by the commissioners in Cumberland County’s comparatively high vaccination rate — the only county in the Midstate region to crack the barrier of 60 percent of adults with at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to PA Department of Health data.
“57,874 doses…that’s not just a number, that’s a life-saving number,” said Commissioner Gary Eichelberger.
The vaccines were administered at 47 clinic days over a roughly three-month span. The clinics were held at the vacant former K-Mart building on Walnut Bottom Road in South Middleton Township, which has been partially re-purposed into a U-Haul site.
The vaccines were obtained and administered by Quality Care Pharmacy, a local chain, and the pharmacy and county staff worked to assemble a small army of volunteers to operate the clinics, with dozens of pharmacists and nurses putting shots in arms simultaneously.
Over the total operating time of all the clinics, 4.85 jabs were being administered every minute, according to the county’s numbers.
“Each time it was flawless, just in and out,” said Commissioner Vince DiFilippo, who said he received both his vaccine doses at the county site.
The county presented an award on Thursday to Justin Shaulis, planning coordinator for the county’s Department of Public Safety, who took the lead on organizing the fine details of the clinics.
“It’s all those extra items,” said county Public Safety Director Bob Shively. Shaulis unlocked the doors on the morning of every clinic, arranged signs, and even dealt with getting toilet paper for the vacant department store’s bathrooms, putting a total of 532 hours in the vaccine clinic effort.
“You gave up family time, you gave up weekends, and I am very grateful,” Commissioner Jean Foschi told Shaulis.
The commissioners also thanked employees from other county departments and agencies that pitched in, from the communications staff who marketed the clinics to the sheriff’s deputies that provided security.
The county coordinating its own clinic with a local pharmacy — despite the county not having an actual health department — was a big lift, but one that employees said was of the utmost importance.
“It was like, just no doubt about it, we had to do it. Everybody stepped up, a lot of extra hours,” Shively said.
Despite Cumberland County’s comparatively high levels of vaccination, COVID-19 case counts have been creeping back up in recent days, as they have been across the state and most of the nation.
Friday was the third day in a row that the state health department listed double-digit new cases for Cumberland County, following weeks of little to no new cases through June and early July.
