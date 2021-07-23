Cumberland County COVID-19 vaccine clinic issued nearly five jabs per minute this spring, as commissioners recognize effort

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It’s all those extra items,” said county Public Safety Director Bob Shively. Shaulis unlocked the doors on the morning of every clinic, arranged signs, and even dealt with getting toilet paper for the vacant department store’s bathrooms, putting a total of 532 hours in the vaccine clinic effort.

“You gave up family time, you gave up weekends, and I am very grateful,” Commissioner Jean Foschi told Shaulis.

The commissioners also thanked employees from other county departments and agencies that pitched in, from the communications staff who marketed the clinics to the sheriff’s deputies that provided security.

The county coordinating its own clinic with a local pharmacy — despite the county not having an actual health department — was a big lift, but one that employees said was of the utmost importance.

“It was like, just no doubt about it, we had to do it. Everybody stepped up, a lot of extra hours,” Shively said.

Despite Cumberland County’s comparatively high levels of vaccination, COVID-19 case counts have been creeping back up in recent days, as they have been across the state and most of the nation.