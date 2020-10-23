Cumberland County COVID-19 percent positivity rate jumps on to state watchlist this week

For the first time since the State Department of Health released its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard in late June, Cumberland County will join the state's COVID-19 watchlist.
After a week that saw 223 cases from Oct. 16 to Oct. 22 (fueled by 95 cases reported Tuesday), the county's percent positivity jumped from 4.1% up to 6.6%, well above the state's 5% threshold to be placed on a watchlist for COVID-19 outbreaks.
Cumberland County also saw an increase in its incidence rate from 58.5 up to 69.2 cases per 100,000 people in the seven-day period.
Tuesday's sudden increase is not due to any cases in long-term care facilities, nor is it due to an increase in testing. Though there were 95 new positives, there were only 350 negative tests reported Tuesday by the state Department of Health. Based on just those numbers alone, Cumberland County saw 21.3% of its tests come back positive — double the rate of its highest increases this past month.
The highest increase in the county per ZIP code came in the 17050 Silver Spring/Hampden ZIP code, where 74 cases were listed Tuesday. The Department of Health didn't have a reason for the increase, but said it was not due to any long-term care facility.
"We know that much of the increase occurring across the commonwealth is the result of community spread," said Nate Wardle, press secretary for the department. "Gatherings, including small gatherings, are a recent cause for increases in Pennsylvania and nationally. This includes gatherings of family where people may be less observant of masking, social distancing and other mitigation efforts.
"As numbers increase, particularly in communities and counties where the virus has been relatively contained, it is a reminder of the importance of wearing a mask, social distancing, washing your hands, avoiding large gatherings, getting a flu shot, and if you are sick, staying home," he said.
The Health Deparment dashboard tracks the difference in confirmed cases, the incidence rate per 100,000 residents, percent positive tests, difference in the average number of COVID-19-specific hospitalizations, difference in the average daily number of COVID-19 patients on ventilators and percent of hospital emergency department visits due to a COVID-like illness.
Cumberland is one of 10 southcentral region counties that will join that state watchlist this week.
Huntingdon leads the way in the region with a 12% positivity rate, followed by Lebanon County (8.7%); Perry County (8.2%); Bedford (7.6%); York County (7.2%); Mifflin County (6.8%); Cumberland County (6.6%); Franklin County (6%); Dauphin County (5.5%) and Blair County (5.3%).
Adams County (4.2%), Fulton County (2.5%) and Juniata County (4.6%) are the only counties in the region to not make the watchlist this week.
Huntingdon County also reported an incidence rate of 407.4 for the week, the highest rate in the state. Lebanon was fourth with a rate of 169.1.
COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard (Oct. 16-Oct. 22):
(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)
- Pennsylvania
- Percent Positivity - 5% last 7 days (4.2% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 79.1 (69.1 previous 7 days)
- Adams County:
- Percent Positivity - 4.2% last 7 days (2.2% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 86.6 (45.7 previous 7 days)
- Cumberland County:
- Percent Positivity - 6.6% last 7 days (4.1% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 69.2 (58.5 previous 7 days)
- Dauphin County:
- Percent Positivity - 5.5% last 7 days (5.5% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 73.3 (81.2 previous 7 days)
- Franklin County:
- Percent Positivity - 6.0% last 7 days (4.4% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 68.5 (61.4 previous 7 days)
- Lebanon County:
- Percent Positivity - 8.7% last 7 days (8.2% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 169.1 (157.8 previous 7 days)
- Perry County:
- Percent Positivity - 8.2% last 7 days (8.4% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 82.4 (82.4 previous 7 days)
- York County:
- Percent Positivity - 7.2% last 7 days (4.9% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 91.0 (75.0 previous 7 days)
