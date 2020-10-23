Cumberland County COVID-19 percent positivity rate jumps on to state wacthlist this week

For the first time since the State Department of Health released its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard in late June, Cumberland County will join the state's COVID-19 watchlist.

After a week that featured 223 cases from Oct. 16-22 (fueled by 95 cases reported Tuesday), the county's percent positivity jumped from 4.1% up to 6.6%, well above the state's 5% threshold to be placed on a watchlist for COVID-19 outbreaks.

Cumberland County also saw an increase in its incidence rate from 58.5 up to 69.2 cases per 100,000 people in the seven-day period.

Tuesday's sudden increase is not due to any cases in long-term care facilities, nor is it due to an increase in testing. Though there were 95 new positives, there were only 350 negative tests reported Tuesday by the state Department of Health. Based on just those numbers alone, Cumberland County saw 21.3% of its tests come back positive — double the rate of its highest increases this past month.

The highest increase in the county per ZIP code came in the 17050 Silver Spring/Hampden ZIP code, where 74 cases were listed Tuesday. The Department of Health didn't have an exact reason for the increase, but said it was not due to any long-term care facility.