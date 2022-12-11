Cumberland County Conservation District offers college scholarships

More than $5,000 in scholarship funds is available for Cumberland County college students majoring in agriculture, environmental resource management, conservation/natural resources, forestry or any other related field.

For 19 years, the county Conservation District has supported students through its Environmental College Scholarship Program. The top applicant will receive the Wilbur E. Wolf Jr. Scholarship of at least $1,000 while other selected applicants will receive $500 each.

Recipients must be current college students who graduated from a high school in Cumberland County. They must also meet the qualifications set forth by the Conservation District board of directors, which includes having one of the above college majors.

Interested students can apply for a scholarship online at www.cumberlandcountypa.gov/cd or pick up an application at the Cumberland County Conservation District, 310 Allen Road, Suite 301, Carlisle, PA 17013.

For more information, email conservationdistrict@cumberlandcountypa.gov or call 717-240-7812. The deadline for applications is 4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13.

Profits from an annual golf tournament and tree seedling sale have enabled the district to offer scholarships for the current school year.