Cumberland County Community Vaccination Clinic to permanently close June 11

The Cumberland County Community Vaccination Clinic will close permanently on June 11 the county announced in a news release Friday.

Appointments are available for the final week of the clinic. Residents who have not been vaccinated can register at Quality Care Pharmacy for an appointment at the pharmacy on Walnut Bottom Road, Carlisle, or any provider across the county.

Residents with pending second dose appointments after June 11 will be notified by the pharmacy to reschedule at one of the retail locations, according to the news release.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

As of June 2, 56,455 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered at the site, with an average of 5 shots per minute.

The Cumberland County Commissioners and Department of Public Safety partnered with Quality Care Pharmacy to establish a vaccination clinic at the U-Haul Storage Facility in South Middleton Township on March 5. Since then, the site has hosted 43 clinics and will complete operations with 47 clinic days. More than 2,010 volunteers from local organizations throughout the county staffed the clinics.