Cumberland County Community Vaccination Clinic to permanently close June 11
Cumberland County

Cumberland County Community Vaccination Clinic to permanently close June 11

Cumberland County Vaccination Site 2

People check in to the Cumberland County Vaccination Site at the old K-Mart building on Walnut Bottom Road in South Middleton Township.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

The Cumberland County Community Vaccination Clinic will close permanently on June 11 the county announced in a news release Friday.

Appointments are available for the final week of the clinic. Residents who have not been vaccinated can register at Quality Care Pharmacy for an appointment at the pharmacy on Walnut Bottom Road, Carlisle, or any provider across the county.

Residents with pending second dose appointments after June 11 will be notified by the pharmacy to reschedule at one of the retail locations, according to the news release.

As of June 2, 56,455 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered at the site, with an average of 5 shots per minute.

The Cumberland County Commissioners and Department of Public Safety partnered with Quality Care Pharmacy to establish a vaccination clinic at the U-Haul Storage Facility in South Middleton Township on March 5. Since then, the site has hosted 43 clinics and will complete operations with 47 clinic days. More than 2,010 volunteers from local organizations throughout the county staffed the clinics.

“My thanks to all the many volunteers who helped make this community vaccination site a reality,” said Robert Shively Jr., Cumberland County public safety director. “We are grateful for the collaboration at all levels and opportunity to expedite getting vaccines into arms, and helping to make our county safe.”

These organizations were AM Vets, Association of American University Women Carlisle, Cumberland Valley Rising, Carlisle Area Chamber of Commerce, Carlisle Area Religious Council / Project SHARE, Carlisle United Methodist Church, Evangelical Free Church, Citizens Fire Company, Dickinson College-Carlisle CAN, HACC, Messiah University, New Life Community Church, Rotary Club of Carlisle-Sunrise, SCTF Medical Reserve Corps, Second Presbyterian Church, South Middleton Township, the Meeting House and U-Haul.

Tags

