Cumberland County Commissioners vote 2-1 to sell Claremont to Allaire Health Services

The Cumberland County Board of Commissioners Wednesday reached an agreement with Allaire Health Services of Lakewood, New Jersey, to transfer operations and to sell the Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

As part of the agreement, Allaire Health Services will be assisting with the day-to-day operations, including increasing staffing and resident population while completing its due diligence prior to closing, the county said in a news release. Due diligence should be completed in 45 days and includes the inspection of the facility and its operating systems.

The commissioners moved to designate Allaire as the next owner by a 2-1 vote during a county Finance Committee meeting Wednesday afternoon, with Commissioners Gary Eichelberger and Vince DiFilippo supporting, and Commissioner Jean Foschi voting against.

“Allaire Health Services is honored to partner with Cumberland County to advance services at Claremont. We are excited to begin our work with the county team, getting to know staff and forging relationships with residents," said R. Kyle Kramer, Allaire Chief Strategy Officer. “We are fully committed to the ongoing success of Claremont, and we are investing in its future - in the administrative and clinical team, in the facility, and in the community.”

