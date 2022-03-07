 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cumberland County

Cumberland County commissioners set transfer of ownership of Claremont for March 13

Claremont Nursing

Cumberland County is considering selling Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center at 1000 Claremont Road in Middlesex Township.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

Cumberland County commissioners voted 2-1 Monday to finalize negotiations with Allaire Health Services of Lakewood New Jersey for the sale of Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Settlement date for the transfer of ownership is set for March 13 at 12:01 a.m., the county said in a news release.

Commissioners Gary Eichelberger and Vince DiFilippo voted yes to approve the transfer of ownership and Commissioner Jean Foschi voted no.

A sale agreement was reached with Allaire in July for the sale of the county-owned nursing home, with the transfer expected by the new year. The sale price then, according to the county, was to be $22,250,000.

But that transfer was delayed into March with little information forthcoming about what might have caused the delay on completing the transaction.

Allaire has been operating as a contract management consultant for the county in the interim. The sales contract signed last summer was conditional on a number of items that must occur before closing, including the re-assignment of contracts, the granting of licenses by state regulators and other matters.

Check back to Cumberlink for updates on this developing story.

