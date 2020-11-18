 Skip to main content
Cumberland County commissioners see little path forward to retaining ownership of Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center
Cumberland County

Cumberland County is as serious as it’s ever been about selling Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, even though such a move isn’t yet set in stone.

The announcement earlier this month that the county had retained a consultant to evaluate possible sale scenarios caps years of debate by the county commissioners on how, and for how long, the county can stay in the business of running a nursing home.

In recent weeks, however, the commissioners have made the clearest case yet that they don’t see a financial path forward for Claremont as an independent, publicly owned entity.

“We’ve been very actively trying to turn the financial system around there but the market is currently very against standalone facilities,” said Gary Eichelberger, chair of the Cumberland County commissioners.

“We see no way forward given the economics of the industry and the current state of the reimbursements, particularly for a public facility,” Eichelberger said.

Cumberland County Commissioners

Gary Eichelberger, Jean Foschi and Vince DiFilippo

Once ubiquitous in Pennsylvania, county-owned homes have become somewhat of a rarity. Many counties have divested from the operations as the health care landscape becomes more difficult to navigate.

The original intent of facilities like Claremont was to provide a public option for long-term care that is accessible to low-income county residents, particularly those who have no private means of paying for care and are dependent on Medicare and Medicaid.

But reimbursement rates for such state and federal programs have been largely stagnant. Claremont’s most recent per diem reimbursement rate for Medicaid is $215.79, according to state data. Ten years ago, it was $203.98, which comes out to a cut of $27 after adjusting for inflation.

Pennsylvania is moving to a “managed care” model for long-term Medicare and Medicaid benefits. Under such a setup, benefits will no longer be fee-for-service, but will be paid into health care plans under the state’s Community HealthChoices network.

The plans are managed by outside companies who negotiate with providers, such as Claremont, for rates. The change has put a tighter squeeze on the facility’s revenue, although not as much as was previously feared.

“I don’t think we were harmed as much as we thought we were,” Eichelberger said, but an owner with a larger network of facilities, as opposed to the county as a sole operator, would “be in a more favorable position financially” to negotiate rates.

Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center

Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center is one of a number of long-term care facilities that are seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases.

“There is a consensus around the impression that the smaller operators who don’t have multiple facilities to leverage and spread the costs around are going to have a hard time competing with the low managed care rates that are being offered,” Eichelberger said.

Claremont’s revenue stream has also been challenged by a low resident count. The county’s last financial committee presentation said the facility is about 30 patients short of where it’s budgeted to run.

“We’re having problems keeping our beds full,” said Commissioner Vince DiFilippo, and the cash-flow shortfall has “gotten to the point right now where our reserves for the nursing home have dwindled.”

The county runs Claremont as a self-sustaining account where expenses are entirely covered by the facility's own operating revenues or transfers from its own reserves.

But at the current reimbursement rates, patient count, and overhead costs, the facility faces at a $2 million shortfall next year, according to the county’s finance department. That shortfall can’t be covered by reserves and will require the county to subsidize the facility with general fund tax dollars.

Eichelberger, the current board’s longest-serving member, had made it clear in discussions over the years that he would not be amenable to such a subsidy, at least long-term. He also said recently that such a subsidy would be warranted only if it was an interim measure to put Claremont back on the track to solvency, but such a path is not apparent.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the county’s financial situation outside of Claremont is much better. County officials said they do not need the cash from a possible sale, meaning they can be selective in a buyer.

“If we don’t find a good buyer, we’re not selling,” Commissioner Jean Foschi said.

The common problem with the privatization of former county homes typically comes from new owners trying to pump up the facility’s margins, either by cutting expenses and/or charging residents more. Moves like that can lead to a decline in the quality of care and/or the unavailability of service for patients who are dependent on Medicaid.

A report by the Keystone Research Center, for instance, attempted to quantify the impact of a string of nursing home privatizations in western Pennsylvania in the 1990s. The study found that the privatizations resulted in significant increases in patient-to-staff ratios and staff turnover, which in some cases resulted in lapses in care quality that saw state investigators suspend admissions.

More recently, Lebanon County’s privatization of its nursing home’s food service, and eventual move for an outright sale, caused a legal dispute with the employees’ union over the private operator’s cuts to food service staff.

Cumberland County may be able to mitigate this, however, because it isn’t selling due to an urgent need for cash. That gives the county the ability to negotiate with a potential buyer over certain stipulations of sale that would protect Claremont’s workers and residents.

“You can put certain stipulations on that agreement of sale. That has happened elsewhere,” DiFilippo said.

“We would want assurances that will protect some of the interests of the workforce, the interests of the current residents, and the quality of care and availability of Medicaid beds,” Eichelberger said. “That was the original purpose of Claremont and that need still exits. But providing for that does not mean we necessarily need to own the nursing home.”

A Celebration of Nurses in the Midstate: The heart of health care

Email Zack at zhoopes@cumberlink.com.

