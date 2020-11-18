Cumberland County commissioners see little path forward to retaining ownership of Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“There is a consensus around the impression that the smaller operators who don’t have multiple facilities to leverage and spread the costs around are going to have a hard time competing with the low managed care rates that are being offered,” Eichelberger said.

Claremont’s revenue stream has also been challenged by a low resident count. The county’s last financial committee presentation said the facility is about 30 patients short of where it’s budgeted to run.

“We’re having problems keeping our beds full,” said Commissioner Vince DiFilippo, and the cash-flow shortfall has “gotten to the point right now where our reserves for the nursing home have dwindled.”

The county runs Claremont as a self-sustaining account where expenses are entirely covered by the facility's own operating revenues or transfers from its own reserves.

But at the current reimbursement rates, patient count, and overhead costs, the facility faces at a $2 million shortfall next year, according to the county’s finance department. That shortfall can’t be covered by reserves and will require the county to subsidize the facility with general fund tax dollars.