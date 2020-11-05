 Skip to main content
Cumberland County commissioners propose $255.5 million budget with no tax increase

Cumberland County logo

Cumberland County's proposed 2021 budget will not increase taxes.

County commissioners voted Monday to place the $255.5 million proposed 2021 county budget on view, according to a news release from the county. The general fund is $96.5 million of the total county budget, with no tax increase planned.

For the seventh consecutive year, the proposed budget contains no increase in the county’s General Fund real estate rate. Real estate millage remains at 2.195 mills and library millage remains level at 0.166 mills.

The commissioners, working with the county’s department heads, have worked to slow the growth of short and long-term costs, without sacrificing services to county residents, according to the release.

“COVID-19 has completely transformed the county’s operations,” said Dana Best, county chief financial officer. “At this time, we don’t know how COVID-19 will affect the county; however, we will continue to consider best practices and make changes based on the current needs.”

Public input on the proposed budget is welcome. The 2021 proposed budget will be on view from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday, in the Cumberland County Commissioners Office, Room 200, One Courthouse Square, Carlisle, or online at www.ccpa.net.

The commissioners are scheduled to adopt the 2020 budget at 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 30.

Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.



