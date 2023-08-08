Cumberland County commissioners last week approved an application for a $275,000 loan so 36 West LLC can acquire the Railroad Flats property at 11 N. Railroad Ave. in Mechanicsburg.

Partners in the company already own the building at 36 W. Main St. in the borough. That building houses a Denim Coffee shop on the first floor and the Creative Grounds Studio upstairs.

The partners want to use the loan to acquire three buildings on an adjoining lot, said Rebecca Yearick, community and business development manager for the Housing & Redevelopment Authorities of Cumberland County.

Historically, the Railroad Flats property has been the first location of the Gingerbread Man and the first meeting place for the Mechanicsburg Club, Yearick said. For decades, the rear building housed the De Rielle Cosmetology Academy, she said.

The plan is to retain the current salon, refresh vacant retail space on the first floor and convert what is now storage space on the second and third floors into apartments, Yearick said. “A day doesn’t go by when we don’t hear something about the need for affordable housing. This is an opportunity to create four to five rental units in an area that is surrounded by amenities people are looking for when they are trying to locate a place to live.”

There is a proposal to construct a wall of windows on the side of the property along Strawberry Alley to make the building ready for a possible restaurant/brewery with convenient access to a municipal parking lot, Yearick said. Financing for the development phase of Railroad Flats property includes a $1.3 million loan from Fulton Bank, she said.

The county loan of $275,000 is being funded through the Community Development Block Grant program, Yearick said. It has an average interest rate of 2% amortized over 25 years with a balloon payment expected in year 10.

In March, the commissioners approved an application for a $100,000 Community Development Block Grant Commercial Revitalization and Shopsteading Loan so the partnership could acquire the property at 36 W. Main St. The first floor of the building used to house the Capital Joe coffee shop and café, which closed on Jan. 31. Denim Coffee opened its shop in June followed by Creative Grounds.

“That’s the first time the second floor has been used for anything other than offices or meeting space,” Yearick said of the art gallery. “It’s great to add all that activity and life to the second floor.”

One condition of the $275,000 loan is that six jobs need to be created at Railroad Flats within two years of property settlement, Yearick said. “As an authority, we insist on improvement from top to bottom, inside and out. They [36 West LLC] share our vision for the downtown. They have talked with the borough staff, its leaders and planning commission to make this happen.”