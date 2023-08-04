Cumberland County commissioners Thursday set a limit of $1.1 million for the cost of a facilities master plan feasibility study.

On July 28, the county received seven proposals from consultants ranging in price from $200,000 to $1.1 million, County Director of Planning Kirk Stoner said.

Each proposal outlines the cost estimates and provides technical details on how the consultant would follow through on county goals and expectations, he said.

“We have six folks from the facilities task force reviewing the proposals,” Stoner said. For now, their emphasis is on the technical details that include the scope of work, he said.

Staff members will analyze each proposal before preparing a recommendation for the commissioners.

“The $1.1 million is the high end,” Stoner said. “That consultant may not be selected, but we wanted to make sure the high end was covered by the request.” He was referring to a capital project request the commissioners approved Thursday to set the maximum.

“This sets the stage on what is going to happen in the future,” Stoner said. “The actual price of the facilities master plan has yet to be determined as we go through the RFP [Request for Proposal] process and the ultimate negotiation of a contract. I want to make sure that you [the commissioners] are comfortable with the scope of work and the consultant before we finalize a price on this.”

In late June, the commissioners released specifications that consultants can use to prepare proposals for consideration. The master plan has the potential to shape the direction of county facilities for decades to come.

Once a consultant is hired, it could be nine months to a year before a master plan is presented to commissioners. Under the specifications, the county will provide the consultant with as much documentation as possible on current facilities including deeds, appraisals, rental/lease agreements and floorplans.

The consultant will interview staff members in the lead-up to a detailed assessment of the program needs and space requirements of each county department. One goal is to identify building configuration, cost estimates and financing strategies going out to 2030, 2040 and 2050.

Options could include leasing space, modifying or retrofitting existing buildings, constructing new facilities on county-owned land, selling county land or buildings or acquiring land next to a county building or property.

In late June, Stoner explained why the specifications made no mention of a master plan budget.

“We don’t have a number in the RFP [request for proposals],” Stoner said. “We want to see what the responses will be when we put out our tasks and objectives. We didn’t want to undercut or over-inflate. If you put a budget out there, they [the consultants] will scope [the work] to the budget as opposed to scope to the need.”

“I believe there’s a winner among the RFPs,” Stoner said. “While there is a wide range, I think we can find a reasonable project cost.” He said a lot of the proposals are in the middle range between the $200,000 and the $1.1 million.