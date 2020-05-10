Cumberland County Commissioners exploring options to "responsibly and legally" move the county to 'yellow' status

Commissioners said in the release that they have heard from "many citizens" about other counties declaring they would open without state approval with opinions on both sides of the issue.

GOP state lawmakers notified Wolf on Friday that Lebanon County intended to lift pandemic restrictions on its own beginning next week. Neighboring Dauphin County is making similar plans.

Also on Friday, Cumberland County Sheriff Ronny Anderson drew attention for a Facebook post in which he said his department would not force businesses to close.

Cumberland County commissioners have directed the county solicitor to identify if the county has any legal basis to re-open the county by overriding the governor's emergency declaration.

“We need to do this right. There is a world of difference between action, and effective action; to be effective, it has to be legal,” said Eichelberger. “We understand the frustration of our business owners and residents, and we are extremely sympathetic to their plight.”

The commissioners said they will send a letter to Gov. Wolf early this week to convey their interest in a timely and urgent resolution to the outstanding issues related to a broader reopening, according to the release.

Eleven new cases of COVID-19 were reported by the state health department on Saturday, along with two additional deaths. Cumberland County has seen 175 cases in the past two weeks for a per capita rate of 69.07 cases per 100,000 people, which is a slight increase over Friday's report.

Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.