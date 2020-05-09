Cumberland County Commissioners exploring options to move the county to 'yellow' status

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Cumberland County Commissioners are proactively working to explore the options that they may have to move the county to the Yellow Phase of Gov. Tom Wolf's Reopening Pennsylvania Plan.

The commissioners made the announcement in a news release Saturday evening.

“We continue to research the legal and practical options available to us on all issues regarding re-opening, so we are ready to open more broadly in the right way, at the right time,” said Cumberland County Commissioner Gary Eichelberger in the news release. “Like everyone, we want this to happen as soon as possible, consistent with overall public safety and with the best chance of sustained success.”

Commissioners said in the release that they have heard from "many citizens" about other counties declaring they would open without state approval.

GOP state lawmakers notified Wolf on Friday that Lebanon County intended to lift pandemic restrictions on its own beginning next week. Neighboring Dauphin County is making similar plans.

Also on Friday, Cumberland County Sheriff Ronny Anderson drew attention for a Facebook post in which he said his department would not force businesses to close.