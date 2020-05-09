Cumberland County Commissioners exploring options to move the county to 'yellow' status

Cumberland County Commissioners are proactively working to explore the options that they may have to move the county to the Yellow Phase of Gov. Tom Wolf's Reopening Pennsylvania Plan.
The commissioners made the announcement in a news release Saturday evening.
“We continue to research the legal and practical options available to us on all issues regarding re-opening, so we are ready to open more broadly in the right way, at the right time,” said Cumberland County Commissioner Gary Eichelberger in the news release. “Like everyone, we want this to happen as soon as possible, consistent with overall public safety and with the best chance of sustained success.”
Commissioners said in the release that they have heard from "many citizens" about other counties declaring they would open without state approval.
GOP state lawmakers notified Wolf on Friday that Lebanon County intended to lift pandemic restrictions on its own beginning next week. Neighboring Dauphin County is making similar plans.
Also on Friday, Cumberland County Sheriff Ronny Anderson drew attention for a Facebook post in which he said his department would not force businesses to close.
Cumberland County commissioners have directed the county solicitor to identify if the county has any legal basis to re-open the county by overriding the governor's emergency declaration.
“We need to do this right. There is a world of difference between action, and effective action; to be effective, it has to be legal,” said Eichelberger. “We understand the frustration of our business owners and residents, and we are extremely sympathetic to their plight.”
The commissioners will send a letter to Governor Wolf early this week to convey their interest in a timely and urgent resolution to the outstanding issues related to a broader reopening, according to the release.
Eleven new cases of COVID-19 were reported by the state health department on Saturday, along with two additional deaths. Cumberland County has seen 175 cases in the past two weeks for a per capita rate of 69.07 cases per 100,000 people, which is a slight increase over Friday's report.
