Cumberland County commissioners ask businesses to donate supplies to first responders

Cumberland County commissioners are asking businesses with access to medical supplies or those who have the ability to produce them to donate the supplies to first responders throughout the county.

Any businesses or facilities that are willing to donate medical, health-related equipment, and supplies such as masks, gloves, gowns or hand sanitizer for use by first responders should contact the county Department of Public Safety at eoc@ccpa.net to help coordinate the effort.

“Our Department of Public Safety is on the front lines helping protect our residents and first responders during this pandemic,” Cumberland County Commissioner Gary Eichelberger said. “They are in need of these supplies to keep our first responders safe when assisting our residents during emergencies.”

