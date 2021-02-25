Cumberland County closes Slate Hill Road Bridge due to safety concerns

Cumberland County officials announced the closure of the Slate Hill Road Bridge today due to safety concerns.

The bridge, which carries Slate Hill Road over the Yellow Breeches Creek in Lower Allen and Fairview townships, is jointly owned by York and Cumberland Counties.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

During a scheduled safety inspection, in accordance with the National Bridge Inspection Standards (NBIS) program, engineers determined that based on the poor condition of several components of the bridge, and evidence that it is being used by overweight vehicles; the bridge is no longer safe for traffic, the county said in a news release.

Based on traffic counts completed in 2019, the bridge carries approximately 1,600 vehicles per day, and has a 3-ton weight limit. The Slate Hill Road Bridge, a four span Earth Filled Stone Masonry Arch Bridge built in 1900, is eligible for the National Register of Historic Places.

The bridge has been slated to undergo extensive renovations and restoration scheduled to begin in May 2021, according to the news release. For the safety of our residents, and the preservation of the bridge, it will remain closed until late December 2021, the expected completion of the project.

Email Jeff at jpratt@cumberlink.com. Follow him on Twitter @SentinelPratt.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.