Cumberland County clinic to offer vaccines to teens 12 to 15

With the advisory panel to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommending the use of the Pfizer vaccine for youths ages 12 to 15, Cumberland County is the latest to offer the vaccine to that age range.

Appointments are available for teens to receive vaccinations at the Cumberland County Community Vaccine Clinic at 1180 Walnut Bottom Road, South Middleton Township, which is partnered with Quality Care Pharmacy.

The county said a valid ID with a birth date on it is required upon arrival for the appointment.

To date, only the Pfizer vaccine has been approved for anyone younger than 18, though the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is in the process of reviewing data from Moderna regarding its vaccine for use in teens.

To make an appointment at the Cumberland County vaccine clinic, visit qcpharmacy.com or call the phone bank at 717-918-9880.